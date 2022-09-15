Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Fire strikes east Toledo home for the second time this year
TOLEDO, Ohio — An East Toledo house was ablaze for the second time since May Friday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said the house at 845 Oak St. caught fire around 3:30 a.m.. No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured,...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
Watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live on WTOL 11 Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Friday. CBS will air coverage of the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning beginning live at 5:30 a.m.. You can watch the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on WTOL 11. To watch our WTOL 11...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children. Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
100-year-old veteran served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam
SWANTON, Ohio — A local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Swanton on Saturday and dozens of people showed up to celebrate with him. Billy Chinnis grew up in Toledo and joined the Navy in 1942 to serve in World War II. Mr. Chinnis says he...
Sylvania water polo tournament brings awareness to suicide prevention
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Water Polo and St. Francis De Sales teamed up to host the inaugural Jack Coate Memorial Tournament on Friday with the goal of raising awareness of suicide prevention. Just over a year ago, Sylvania Water Polo player and Sylvania Southview student Jack Coate died by...
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Gas prices fall 11.5 cents a gallon in Toledo; average at $3.41
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo dropped another 11.5 cents a gallon last week. The average price in the Glass City is down to $3.41 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices have decreased in 13 of the last 14 weeks.
Wander the Warehouse District shows off 8 downtown Toledo historic sites, part of revitalization of city
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo's Warehouse District has a rich history which continues to play a powerful role in the city's current revitalization. It showcased eight sites during the Wander the Warehouse District tours on Sunday. Toledo Warehouse District Association President Joe Marck and his team put on the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo overnight. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. A police log lists one of the victims...
Pickleball players tout the many benefits of the fast growing sport at Toledo tourney
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pickleball is the fast growing sports craze taking the world by storm, and on Friday the three-day American Pickleball Tour (APT) kicked off in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center after a two-year break from the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're roaring back, we're excited to be...
