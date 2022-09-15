ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Peering Into ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping's (NYSE:ZIM) short percent of float has risen 21.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.88 million shares sold short, which is 11.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy abrdn Global Income Fund Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from abrdn Global Income Fund FCO. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Thursday, abrdn Global Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

KnowBe4, Wix.com And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares jumped 38% to $3.85 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 9/16, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 2.93%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Netflix Stock#Price Action#Share Price#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Netflix Inc Nflx#Isi
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix SFIX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-09-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stitch Fix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.61. Stitch Fix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Wolfspeed's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Wolfspeed WOLF. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lennar

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Gartner's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Gartner IT. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Netflix Analyst Sees Advertising Opportunity, Streaming Dominance Driving Stock To $325

Following a deep dive into Netflix Inc's NFLX advertising opportunity, Oppenheimer analysts see significant upside potential in the streaming giant. What Happened: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assumed coverage of Netflix with an Outperform rating on Monday and announced a $325 price target after a consumer survey combined with a deeper dive into Netflix’s advertising opportunity showed that the company’s upcoming ad-tier launch should help to fuel future growth.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With ZIM Integrated Shipping

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Preview Of Apogee Enterprises's Earnings

Apogee Enterprises APOG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-09-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apogee Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Apogee Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Apartment Investment and Management Company

On Friday, shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.01% to $8.84. The overall sentiment for AIV has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies UBER. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?

The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

abrdn Global Infr's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from abrdn Global Infr ASGI. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Thursday, abrdn Global Infr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy