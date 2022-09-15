Read full article on original website
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – live
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
American held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years is freed in Taliban prisoner swap, Biden confirms
An American Navy veteran held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years has been released in a prisoner swap with the Taliban.Mark Frerichs, of Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 while doing contract construction work in Afghanistan, less than a month before the US brokered a peace deal with the Taliban.Mr Frerich was believed to have been held captive by the Haqqani network, a faction of the Taliban.His release was part of a prisoner exchange, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban’s government.President Joe Biden confirmed Mr Frerich’s release in a statement on Monday, saying: “He will soon be home.”...
