Florida State

The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released, his family said Monday, as a Taliban drug lord jailed by the United States was also freed and returned to Kabul. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release had centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a...
POLITICS
The Independent

American held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years is freed in Taliban prisoner swap, Biden confirms

An American Navy veteran held captive in Afghanistan for nearly three years has been released in a prisoner swap with the Taliban.Mark Frerichs, of Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 while doing contract construction work in Afghanistan, less than a month before the US brokered a peace deal with the Taliban.Mr Frerich was believed to have been held captive by the Haqqani network, a faction of the Taliban.His release was part of a prisoner exchange, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban’s government.President Joe Biden confirmed Mr Frerich’s release in a statement on Monday, saying: “He will soon be home.”...
MILITARY

