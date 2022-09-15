Read full article on original website
Will NFT Sales Surge because of Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum ETH/USD got its long-awaited upgrade. After years of planning, development, and delays, the world’s second-largest coin by market capitalization has moved to proof-of-stake. The Merge is up and running, yet the price is still down but NFT sales went up after months of downtimes. Sales volume and prices...
PayPal Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Susquehanna Slashes Price Target On NetApp, Plus Compass Point Boosts PT On This Stock By 75%
Susquehanna cut the price target on NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $100 to $75. Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. NetApp shares fell 1.3% to trade at $67.76 on Monday. Truist Securities raised the price target for AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO from $26 to $28. Truist...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies UBER. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Short Volatility Alert: Apartment Investment and Management Company
On Friday, shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.01% to $8.84. The overall sentiment for AIV has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure.
Analyst Ratings for Lennar
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
KnowBe4, Wix.com And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares jumped 38% to $3.85 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
"Oil balance to stay tight in 2023, supported by rebounding Asia demand, slower non-OPEC growth, and OPEC+ mopping up excesses," Bank of America says.
Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar: NeruoBo Pharmaceuticals, FaZe Holdings And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 19, according to Fintel Data:. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals: Clinical stage biotechnology company NeuroBo...
World Fuel Servs: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from World Fuel Servs INT. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Thursday, World Fuel Servs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?
The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
There's One Chinese Stock That Is Different From The Rest. Goldman Sachs Explores Why
Chinese tech stocks suffered a meltdown since many hit all-time highs in early 2021, with no significant improvement in 2022 compelling Goldman Sachs to at least take a new look at this sector, Barron's reports. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA lost almost half its market value last year alone as...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Public Storage
Public Storage PSA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $353.0 versus the current price of Public Storage at $310.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy abrdn Global Income Fund Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from abrdn Global Income Fund FCO. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Thursday, abrdn Global Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
McKesson Buys Rx Savings Solutions For $875M
McKesson Corp MCK has agreed to acquire Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS), a prescription price transparency and benefit insight company offering affordability and adherence solutions to health plans and employers, reaching more than 17 million current patients. The transaction is valued at up to $875 million, which includes a $600 million...
Retail Investors Got Better Terms Than Bill Gates On This Startup Investment
As unbelievable as it sounds, it's true. Retail investors stand to make higher profits than Bill Gates in his latest finding. Gates recently funded building construction startup Vantem Global in a series A funding. Vantem Global is at the forefront of providing affordable housing and materials at net zero carbon emissions.
VIVO Cannabis Signs Agreement To Amend Outstanding Debentures
VIVO Cannabis Inc. VVCIF VIVO has entered into an agreement dated September 15, 2022 with the majority beneficial owner of its outstanding unsecured convertible debentures dated February 28, 2018 in the aggregate principal amount of CA$5.5 million ($4.13 million) to amend the terms of the debentures. "We are pleased to...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Wolfspeed's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Wolfspeed WOLF. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
