WITN
‘A place to call home’: Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The struggle to find housing is affecting families across the country. Now, one county in the east is trying to help by creating more affordable options. Officials in Beaufort County are celebrating success in terms of affordable housing, breaking ground Friday morning on one of the...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting
After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
neusenews.com
Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston
Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enfield mayor hopes removal of Confederate monument is catalyst for change
ENFIELD, N.C. — The mayor responsible for the demolition of a Confederate monument in Halifax County has decades of memories that led up to the pivotal decision back in August. What You Need To Know. Enfield, established in 1740, is the oldest town in Halifax County and one of...
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
newbernnow.com
Learn About Plans for Historic Clermont Property During New Bern Yacht Club Meeting
New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Segal, Chairman of the Clermont Property Task Force, will speak at its Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept, 27 at 7:30 p.m. The storied Clermont property, located on Brices Creek Road and owned by the Tryon Palace, has a rich and varied history; and Segal will describe potential tourism and recreational plans for the property.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Walter D. Martin
Mr. Walter Dudley Martin, age 80, a resident of Blounts Creek, NC died Wednesday September 14, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 17, 2022, at Edward Christian Church. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Core Point Cemetery. The family will receive...
Enfield police chief's resignation cites hostile work environment
Enfield Police Chief James Ayers wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer work in an oppressive and hostile work environment created by town leaders.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
WITN
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Using a bigger boat paid off
Early on August 9, 1941, when it was still legal to use nets in the Pamlico River to harvest fish, Rion Day, a local fish merchant, passed through the Norfolk-Southern railroad trestle to head down the Pamlico River to check his fishnets lying just off Rodman’s Point. Expecting to gather a harvest of striped bass and perch, he was stunned by the prey he had snared. There, entangled and dead in the nets, was an eight foot 3 1-2 inch, 300-pound shark! Knowing the significance of his prize, Day carried his catch back to the pier behind his business at the end of Market Street to display the shark to the hundreds of amazed onlookers attracted by the quickly spreading news. The catch certified the veracity of reports made earlier in the week that a shark was spotted in the vicinity of Shady Banks, several miles downriver from Washington.
WITN
Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County.
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for September 17, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, September 17, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Our congratulations to the crew of the CSS Ram Neuse on the most successful Wings Over the Neuse event they have hosted so far. We have Breakfast on the Boat to look forward to on Saturday, October 15, 2022. If you have never attended please do it this time. You will be so glad you did.
