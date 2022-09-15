Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc
A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
DA: Golubski arrest creates challenging legal questions for potential victims
Former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski is in jail on federal charges related to sexually assaulting two women and using his authority as a police officer to violate their civil rights.
7 more alleged victims revealed in court filing Roger Golubski case
A federal court filing Friday revealed seven more women who say they were victimized by former KCK police detective Roger Golubski.
Shawnee police investigating death at apartment complex
SHAWNEE, Kan. — At around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street in Shawnee, Kansas, in regard to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside the apartment building and witnessed someone leave the scene. A 24-year-old woman was found […]
Kan. man jailed for alleged battery on law enforcement officer
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged attack on officer. On Thursday, police arrested Jesse M. Roper-Kelley, 20, Atchison, in the 100 block South 2nd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $15,000 Bond on a District...
FBI Says Multiple Fake Active Shooter Calls to Missouri Schools
There is nothing more serious than a claim that there's an active shooter in a school. The FBI says that multiple calls were made today that said there were active shooters in Missouri schools and none of them were true. The FBI in Kansas City made this announcement on Twitter...
Topeka police arrest man armed with ‘samurai-styled knife’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open […]
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
Bittersweet celebration for people calling for former KCK detective’s arrest
The former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective was arrested by the FBI, accused of using his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
Former U.S. Attorney explains why feds got involved in Roger Golubski case
Steve McAllister, a former U.S. Attorney who initiated the federal investigation into Roger Golubski, weighed in on his arrest.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
LJWORLD
Jury acquits man of attempted first-degree murder in New Year’s Day Outhouse shooting
A Douglas County jury on Friday found a man not guilty of attempted first-degree murder in a New Year’s Day shooting at a rural nightclub. The man, Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, of Topeka, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 1 shooting at The Outhouse, 1837 North 1500 Road. He was acquitted on both charges Friday. The shooting, which injured another man at the club, was reportedly the culmination of an altercation between that man and Rayton, as the Journal-World has reported.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
KCTV 5
Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
WIBW
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
