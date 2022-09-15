ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

hotnewhiphop.com

Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc

A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shawnee police investigating death at apartment complex

SHAWNEE, Kan. — At around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street in Shawnee, Kansas, in regard to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside the apartment building and witnessed someone leave the scene. A 24-year-old woman was found […]
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police arrest man armed with ‘samurai-styled knife’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Jury acquits man of attempted first-degree murder in New Year’s Day Outhouse shooting

A Douglas County jury on Friday found a man not guilty of attempted first-degree murder in a New Year’s Day shooting at a rural nightclub. The man, Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, of Topeka, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 1 shooting at The Outhouse, 1837 North 1500 Road. He was acquitted on both charges Friday. The shooting, which injured another man at the club, was reportedly the culmination of an altercation between that man and Rayton, as the Journal-World has reported.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
MERRIAM, KS
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
WIBW

One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
TOPEKA, KS

