E! News

Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Watch: 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments. Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records. The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
E! News

Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee

Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
E! News

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. For the late Queen's funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch the services here), the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex each donned jewelry gifted to them by the late monarch. Kate wore pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker, the latter which she has worn during many occasions over the years.
E! News

Phantom of the Opera Is Ending Its Broadway Run

Watch: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unfiltered Opinion of "Cats" Movie. The paper faces will no longer be on parade. That's right, Phantom of the Opera is ending its history-making run on Broadway, E! News has learned. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, will officially drop the chandelier for the last time in February 2023—but not before commemorating its 35th anniversary.
E! News

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch: Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast Spill Season 4 SECRETS. Wildcats gather around, we've got updates. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast spilled some tea on the upcoming season. Specifically, Joshua Bassett, who plays Richard Bowen, revealed that we can expect "more everything" in the fourth season of the series.
E! News

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath

Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
E! News

See Taylor Swift Create Her Midnights Album in Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!. The countdown until Midnights continues. Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 10th album's creation, which shows the musician joyously recording songs with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor captioned the short teaser clip, "the making of Midnights," set to the Niceboy Ed's single "Life You Lead."
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."
E! News

E! News

