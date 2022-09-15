Read full article on original website
Cameron Diaz Says Acting Feels "Different" After Taking A Break From Hollywood
Watch: Jamie Foxx & Tom Brady Help Cameron Diaz Un-Retire From Acting. After eight years away from Hollywood, the actress opened up about her upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, admitting she was "both" nervous and excited about getting back in front of the camera. "It's a little bit of...
Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment
Watch: 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments. Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records. The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Alison Sweeney has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media. Deadline reported Monday that Sweeney, 46, will star in and produce new films for the network. "Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years -- both on screen as well...
Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shares Video With Kyle Abrams After Confirming Romance
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Not hiding their love anymore. One day after Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their romance, the Love Is Blind stars appeared together in a sweet TikTok video. On Sept. 17, Deepti posted a montage of clips and photos...
What's Next for Prince Harry and Prince William in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Prince Harry couldn't have predicted the twists and turns his life has taken over the past five years. From meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, to becoming a father and deciding that a life of scrutiny and protocol...
How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. For the late Queen's funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch the services here), the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex each donned jewelry gifted to them by the late monarch. Kate wore pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker, the latter which she has worn during many occasions over the years.
See the Heartwarming Moment Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Place a Toy Corgi at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial
Watch: What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?. A sweet moment touched royal admirers' hearts during Kate Middleton and Prince William's visit to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Sept. 15. While viewing the numerous tributes left in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of...
On The Scene: Lizzo Wins an Emmy and Kim Kardashian Talks Criminal Justice Reform
Watch: Lizzo Is a Step Closer to EGOT Status After Emmys Win. Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Phantom of the Opera Is Ending Its Broadway Run
Watch: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unfiltered Opinion of "Cats" Movie. The paper faces will no longer be on parade. That's right, Phantom of the Opera is ending its history-making run on Broadway, E! News has learned. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, will officially drop the chandelier for the last time in February 2023—but not before commemorating its 35th anniversary.
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Princess Charlene of Monaco paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19 arm-in-arm with her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate the life of Her Majesty as she is laid to rest. (You can watch the funeral here.)
JoJo Siwa Claps Back After TikToker Pokes Fun at Her Chuck E. Cheese Date With Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa has a few words for a TikToker making fun of her Chuck E. Cheese date with Avery Cyrus. After a social media user posted a video criticizing the former Nickelodeon star's choice of restaurant for a date, JoJo issued a reply on TikTok.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Watch: Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast Spill Season 4 SECRETS. Wildcats gather around, we've got updates. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast spilled some tea on the upcoming season. Specifically, Joshua Bassett, who plays Richard Bowen, revealed that we can expect "more everything" in the fourth season of the series.
Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"
Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?. In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition. "Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again." "You did say that!" Tino fights...
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
See Taylor Swift Create Her Midnights Album in Behind-the-Scenes Footage
Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!. The countdown until Midnights continues. Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 10th album's creation, which shows the musician joyously recording songs with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor captioned the short teaser clip, "the making of Midnights," set to the Niceboy Ed's single "Life You Lead."
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."
