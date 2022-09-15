SBI Pegasus grant from Saxton Bradley, Inc. awards Castle Dome Middle School $10,000 for flexible seating

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Castle Dome Middle School (CDMS) were awarded the SBI Pegasus grant from Saxton Bradley, Inc. on September 14 for new furniture worth about $10,000.

The school's library will have new furniture that will help support student needs for group work, collaboration and activities said the Yuma School District One.

"With the grant from Saxton Bradley Incorporated, our students will be allowed to develop a learning environment that promotes innovation and community service," CDMS Principal Kevin Gettings stated.

The Yuma School District One said that CDMS students are learning how to develop a broad range of workforce competencies that include initiative, ability to work with others to solve a problem, self-agency, backwards planning, time management, writing and presentation skills.

The post Castle Dome Middle School receives award worth $10K for new furniture appeared first on KYMA .