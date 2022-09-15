Read full article on original website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed with seating arrangement at Queen’s funeral
No one puts Harry in a corner … except the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join Prince William, Kate Middleton or other family members who sat in the front row at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Instead, the...
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Emotional King Charles left in tears during the Queen's funeral
King Charles became visibly emotional today (19 September) during the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people. The late monarch will be buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor during a private ceremony later on. Her Majesty’s funeral will likely be one...
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died
When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
What will happen to the Queen’s horses?
The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
Princess Anne Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Final 24 Hours
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Prince William Reportedly Set to Inherit $1 Billion Royal Estate After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
Prince William and Prince Harry at Queen's Procession Echoes Heartbreaking Walk at Diana's Funeral
As they followed in procession a coffin that carried their grandmother Queen Elizabeth through London on Wednesday, Prince William and Prince Harry walked a similar path to the one they took 25 years ago for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana. On September 6, 1997, William and Harry —...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Here's what one expert said about Meghan and how she doesn't look confident.
Prince Andrew joins Queen procession amid concern over stand-in role
Position as counsellor of state under scrutiny as fresh reports about Jeffrey Epstein scandal emerge
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Photos show Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle standing together behind the Queen's coffin during a service in London
The Queen's coffin was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attended a service for her. They stood next to each other at the ceremony, reuniting for the second time since the Queen's death.
See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on. The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
WINDSOR, England — A procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has entered St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the late monarch’s committal service. Eight hundred guests are attending the service, including prime ministers from Commonwealth countries and many staff who worked with the queen or on her royal estates. Most of those attending the chapel service did not attend the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London earlier Monday. During the service, the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre are removed from the top of the queen’s coffin and placed on an altar, separating the queen from her crown for the last time.
