Olivia Newton-John’s Team Responds To Emmys In Memoriam Snub

During the recent In Memoriam tribute at the Emmys, several recently deceased celebrities were missing from the segment. John Legend performed his new song “Pieces” while photos appeared honoring those no longer with us. Many fans criticized the segment for not including Olivia Newton-John, Pat Carroll, Norm Macdonald, Denise Dowse, Philip Baker Hall, and more. Others were unhappy that the focus was more on John performing instead of the tribute.
