How do you achieve real police “reform” if the basic mechanisms implemented to achieve said reform isn’t executed?. If you peel back the layers of the Inglewood Police Department, to those in the know ,the department is an organization in disarray in which one can reasonably argue is teetering on the verge of insolvency. With Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta missing in action (as usual) he typically surrenders his day to day duties to the “De Facto” Police Chief Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts which isn’t what taxpayers are paying him in excess of $400,000 per year to do.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO