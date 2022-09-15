Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Poverty Politics and the LA County Board of Supervisors
I feel like black Jesus with the escalation of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors possible corruption case of Sheila Keuhl reaching the State Attorney General’s office. Did I not say that although Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would suffer injury and lose some battles during his elongated 4 year battle against the Board of Supervisors he would generate huge victories?
LA Council members seek third-party homeless count, audit of previous counts
LOS ANGELES – Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population and a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time...
Op-Ed: Inglewood police oversight meetings must resume
How do you achieve real police “reform” if the basic mechanisms implemented to achieve said reform isn’t executed?. If you peel back the layers of the Inglewood Police Department, to those in the know ,the department is an organization in disarray in which one can reasonably argue is teetering on the verge of insolvency. With Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta missing in action (as usual) he typically surrenders his day to day duties to the “De Facto” Police Chief Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts which isn’t what taxpayers are paying him in excess of $400,000 per year to do.
State AG decides to intervene in Kuehl, Metro investigation
SACRAMENTO – State Attorney General Rob Bonta is stepping in to assume authority over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department investigation into a contract awarded to a nonprofit by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority (Metro). Bonta notified LASD that it is assuming control of the political corruption...
Judge dismisses Baldwin Park as defendant in deadly pursuit
LOS ANGELES – A judge Tuesday dismissed the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
LA Community College District gets $1M grant for free student transit
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Community College District received a $1 million grant that will allow its students to ride Metro buses and trains for free, Metro officials announced Wednesday. The funds were secured by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, through the Congressional Directed Funding process to extend Metro’s...
Inglewood treasurer ordered to pay attorney fees in ongoing dispute with City
TORRANCE, Calif. – Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
Metropolitan Water District completes pipeline repairs ahead of schedule
LOS ANGELES – Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed...
LA County reaches further settlement in Kobe Bryant crash scene photos litigation
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
Erika Jayne formerly dismissed from attorney fees dispute
LOS ANGELES – A judge has formally dismissed television personality Erika Jayne as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two attorneys against her as well as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his former law firm, Girardi & Keese, in a dispute over attorneys’ fees for shared legal work on toxic chemical cases.
LA man pleads guilty to bank robbery spree
LOS ANGELES – A Willowbrook man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for robbing three banks during a six-day crime spree while he was on supervised release for bank robbery convictions over a decade ago. Rickey Lewis, 53, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and one...
LAPD to release footage, calls from shooting of man holding airsoft rifle
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department plans to release body-worn camera footage and radio calls from a fatal police shooting of a 19-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The victim was later...
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business
CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
Woman reported missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who severely injured woman in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a 46-year-old woman severely injured in downtown Los Angeles. The woman was crossing San Pedro Street near East Ninth Street at about 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 8 when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Homeless man arrested in arson fire at LA church
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory...
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster bar and grill
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Inglewood man convicted of murdering woman in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago. Jurors deliberated about five hours before finding Chaumon Tyner, now 53, guilty of one count...
