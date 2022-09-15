Read full article on original website
RUMOR: BMW Working On Hardcore 473-HP M2
The all-new BMW M2 is getting ready to be introduced to the world this October. The second generation of the compact sporting icon has been spied undergoing testing in standard form and with BMW M Performance parts attached and promises everything we expect from the model, including a circa-440-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and a manual gearbox. It will be the last of its kind as every M car to follow will be a hybrid of some sort, and even the M2 itself might not be entirely pure, as it may feature optional all-wheel drive.
Watch BMW’s All-Electric, Off-Roading ‘Dune Taxi’ Make Mincemeat of the Arabian Desert
BMW’s latest 4×4 could easily steal the show in the next Mad Max film. The German automaker has just unveiled an all-electric, off-roading prototype called the Dune Taxi. The over-the-top bruiser isn’t just for show, either. BMW actually built a working version of the vehicle. The EV is the star of a new short film the automaker’s Middle East division posted on YouTube earlier this week. In the clip, the mysterious Dune Taxi—which is driven by rally racer Abdo Feghali with navigation assistance from Outer Banks star Madelyne Clyne—races a pair of X6 Competition SUVs on and off the roads surrounding the...
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Maserati GranTurismo Shows Off Nettuno Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
Ford Won't Sell The Shelby GT500 For 2023
Last week was a significant one for the Blue Oval as it unveiled the all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang. There is much to pore over here, such as the hardcore Dark Horse variant and many cool new features like the remote rev function. The fact that the Coyote V8 lives on in its most powerful form ever is another reason to celebrate.
2022 Ford F-150 Raptors Recalled Because the Wheels Can Fall Off
FordThis is known in the auto industry as "less than ideal."
Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid, Diesel Variants Revealed
Fresh off a year in which it was the best-selling vehicle in the UK, the Ford Transit Custom gained an all-electric variant in the E-Transit Custom, which was revealed back in May, though we didn’t receive additional details on the EV van until earlier this month. Since then, Ford Authority spies have spotted the new gas-powered Ford Transit Custom wearing both heavy camo and no camo whatsoever, confirming that the ICE version of the van will live on for a new generation as well. Now, the next-gen Ford Transit Custom has been revealed entirely at the 2022 IAA Transportation Show in Germany.
Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement Will Keep the V-12—With a Twist
WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.
Audi R8 Successor Ditching Lamborghini And Using Porsche For Key Infrastructure
First introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 breathed new life into the premium automaker and provided the brand with a much-needed halo car. Now with the second generation nearing the end of its life, Ingolstadt is readying a successor to take the place of the mid-engined supercar. We've known for some time that an all-electric replacement was on the way, but insiders have now shared additional details.
BMW M4 Gets Alpina-Inspired Looks From German Tuner
We knew when the BMW M4 debuted that the car would be a monster when turners got a hold of it. The B58 engine is incredibly tunable, and the S58 that evolved from it is even more impressive. We've seen time and time again that the base M4 can be pushed well past its stock 473 horsepower. Other companies have leaned more into the aggressive looks of the M4. Some, like Hamman, have done both, kinda.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
Teased: Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Be Revealed This Week
Ahead of the September 21 reveal, Mercedes-AMG has teased the all-new C63 sedan. A shadowy teaser shared on the performance subsidiary's Facebook page hints at the menacing styling and performance on offer. The caption reads, "Only 63 hours until Next Level E Performance will be unveiled." E Performance, if you're...
Driven: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Still The Hot Hatch King
Hot hatches come and go in the US, but the Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a regular fixture. Like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, it has been hard to beat and has just kept on selling over the decades. The Golf GTI, however, now enters its eighth generation and carries over the Mk7's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, now making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's an incremental upgrade (just an extra 13 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque) but evolution rather than revolution is the Golf GTI's magic ingredient. It remains a useful but fun-loving front-wheel-drive hot hatch, with its power managed through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, the Mk8 rolls on an updated version of Volkswagen's MQB platform and features revised suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The promise is an evolution of handling and dynamics wrapped in subtle yet stylish bodywork.
Check Out The Interior Of The All-New Mercedes-Benz CLE
As you may know, Mercedes-Benz is slimming its product offering down, and one of the ways it aims to do this is by replacing the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles with just one model. This new offering will be called the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and we've caught it out testing numerous times over the past year. Most recently, we were able to confirm that the luxury coupe and its convertible twin will be getting plug-in hybrid power, and now our spy photographers have captured development models out testing again. This time, we were able to get some images of the new arrival's cabin.
Rumor: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Will Have 10,000-RPM Twin-Turbo V8
It may not feel like it, but the Lamborghini Huracan has been on the market for the better part of a decade. Lambo is hard at work on a successor, but while the next-generation Audi R8 will go electric, Lamborghini will stick with gasoline propulsion. That means that Lamborghini can't rely on platform and powertrain sharing. Previous rumors hinted that the Huracan replacement will utilize a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but a new report from MotorTrend has added some new details to the mix.
The BAC Mono Adds Weight With New Turbocharged Engine
The BAC Mono is faster to 60 mph than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while using just 332 hp and295 lb-ft of torque. How? As Chapman put it, by simplifying and adding lightness. On top of that, this new Mono uses a totally new turbocharged engine courtesy of Ford. The Briggs Automotive Compay is no stranger to a Ford motor.
Here's The Best Reason To Get A V8-Powered Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang is finally here. After a long wait and plenty of speculation, the Dearborn-based brand unveiled America's favorite muscle car at the Detroit Auto Show. In the months leading up to the reveal, many feared Ford would abandon the manual transmission in favor of automatics. But a teaser confirmed the three-pedal layout will return, much to the relief of many.
BMW Z4 Looks Sleek With Subtle Upgrades
The BMW Z4 has all the ingredients you'd expect of a successful roadster. A simple soft top, a powerful engine shared with the Toyota GR Supra, and power to the rear axle. However, its styling seems to be a stumbling block to buyers who likely feel that the car doesn't look aggressive enough. But to those who do appreciate its looks, less is more. Aftermarket tuners seem to fall into the latter camp, with most taking a cautious approach to altering the Z4's styling. Hamann Motorsport appears to have taken its lead from these tuners, as its recently revealed upgrades show.
American Chiropractors Hate Volvo's New Seats
Volvo recently became the first automotive manufacturer to receive an official endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The endorsement is for Volvo's ergonomically-designed seats, and it's applicable for every model between May 2022 to May 2023. According to the ACA's website, it is the "largest professional chiropractic organization in...
Ford Is Using Bluetooth To Save Pedestrian Lives
As big tech leaves more of a mark on modern cars with every passing year, there have been great innovations in connectivity and safety, with everything from in-car gaming to semi-autonomous driving adding to how capable cars are. Even smartphones are becoming more connected to cars, with the latest Apple iPhone and Apple Watch capable of detecting a crash and calling for help.
