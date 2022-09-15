Statesboro Police searching for missing teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black shirt and yellow shoes.

SPD urges anyone with information to call Senior Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911 or send an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.