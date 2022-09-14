Read full article on original website
Related
Does Hemorrhoid Cream Really Reduce Undereye Bags?
A hack for getting rid of undereye puffiness and wrinkles is going viral on TikTok. TikTok users claim hemorrhoid cream gets rid of undereye puffiness in just a few hours. We asked a dermatologist if it really works and whether it's safe. Every one of us has probably experienced waking...
Allrecipes.com
Overnight Matzo Bake
Break matzo sheets into bite-sized pieces. Whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, sour cream, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Stir in raisins, apricots, apples, and matzo pieces. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, smoothing into an even layer. Cover with aluminum foil and transfer to a refrigerator to chill for 8 hours, or overnight.
Allrecipes.com
Rhubarb Cookies
Working in batches, bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on the bottoms and sides, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheets, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling (they will firm up as they cool), about 30 minutes. Repeat with remaining cookies.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turns out we've been brushing our teeth wrong
A dentist has just informed us that we've been brushing our teeth wrong this whole time and people can't believe it. Regular dentist appointments can be pretty costly but, thanks to the power of TikTok, we can pick up some top tips directly from London's Chelsea Dental Clinic (@chelseadentalclinic). Most...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling
The steps to clean a popcorn ceiling are different from cleaning a flat one. Since popcorn ceilings have a rigid texture, they require gentle cleanings to prevent crumbling. Popcorn ceilings are typical in houses built from the 1930s to the 1990s. They allowed contractors to cover ceiling flaws in a quick and efficient manner. The texture also provides a sound barrier, fueling their popularity.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES
This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
Allrecipes.com
Trout Meunière
Heat ghee over medium-high in a large skillet. When butter shimmers, add fish fillets skin-side down, cooking in batches if necessary. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, flip, and continue cooking until the outside is lightly golden brown, and fish is just cooked through and opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cooked fish to the prepared baking sheet and place in the preheated oven to keep warm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's heated clothes airer that's cheaper to run than a tumble drier is finally back
While we all miss those hot summer days, it's time to accept that autumn has well and truly arrived. With temperatures getting colder (and the weather getting wetter), the trusty washing line is likely to be packed away for the winter now, forcing many people to turn the tumble dryer back on to get clothes dry.
Food & Wine
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon. The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their...
Mic
I'm a shopping researcher & here are the coolest things under $30 trending on Amazon now
I know that trends come and go, but let’s not forget that some come for very good reason. In fact, there are a lot of really cool, trending products that I look at every day as a shopping researching, I’ve put together a list of the best of the best cheap items that Amazon has right now.
Comments / 0