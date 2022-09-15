Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
CBS Sports
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos win derby; match stained by racist chants aimed at Vinicius Jr.
The Madrid derby wasn't short on drama as the Wanda Metropolitano saw Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 2-1. But it was another sad day for the sport with racist chants being heard clearly outside the stadium before the match. After Real scored two goals in the first half...
France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad
France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rodrygo Goes fires Real Madrid ahead at Atletico Madrid
Rodrygo Goes has drawn first blood for Real Madrid in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos make the short trip across the Spanish capital to face their arch rivals on the back of an impressive 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.
BBC
Football transfers: Skriniar, Jorginho, Walker, Lukaku, Diaby, Griezmann, Oblak
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye free transfer for Inter star Milan Skriniar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid eye free...
Yardbarker
Ten Hag watches Manchester United U21s draw with West Ham
Erik ten Hag took some time to watch Manchester United’s U21s take on West Ham on Friday night. Shortly after arriving back from Moldova – where the first team beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League – Ten Hag was in attendance at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search
Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has had his say on what he will be during the international break. The Dutchman has stated that he will be holding meetings with the club's hierarchy about the January transfer window. United did look at signing a striker in the summer transfer window,...
Monza 1-0 Juventus: Player ratings as 10-man Bianconeri deservedly beaten
Match report and player ratings for Juventus as Monza secure 1-0 win over Old Lady.
UEFA・
Watch: Liverpool Target Federico Valverde’s Goal As Real Madrid Extend Lead In Madrid Derby
Watch Real Madrid go 2-0 against Atletico in the Madrid derby and it is through Liverpool target, Federico Valverde.
Yardbarker
(WATCH) Fede Valverde doubles Real Madrid’s lead at Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid head in at the break with a commanding 2-0 half time lead in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos make the short trip across Madrid to face their arch rivals on the back of a 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
Yardbarker
Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards
Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards. The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Juventus is now concerned about too many injury problems
It is hardly news now that Juventus is having a bad season and their fans fear it could get worse. The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their current squad has some of the best players around. However, they are struggling with poor form and...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus to return for Barcelona man in January
Juventus targeted Memphis Depay for much of the last transfer window and the Dutchman remains on their radar. He was close to ending his contract with Barcelona to join Juve as a free agent, but he needed to find an agreement with the Bianconeri before terminating his deal. Both parties...
