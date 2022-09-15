ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
SOCCER
BBC

Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Rodrygo Goes fires Real Madrid ahead at Atletico Madrid

Rodrygo Goes has drawn first blood for Real Madrid in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos make the short trip across the Spanish capital to face their arch rivals on the back of an impressive 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ten Hag watches Manchester United U21s draw with West Ham

Erik ten Hag took some time to watch Manchester United’s U21s take on West Ham on Friday night. Shortly after arriving back from Moldova – where the first team beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League – Ten Hag was in attendance at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has had his say on what he will be during the international break. The Dutchman has stated that he will be holding meetings with the club's hierarchy about the January transfer window. United did look at signing a striker in the summer transfer window,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(WATCH) Fede Valverde doubles Real Madrid’s lead at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid head in at the break with a commanding 2-0 half time lead in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos make the short trip across Madrid to face their arch rivals on the back of a 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.
SOCCER
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards

Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards. The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus is now concerned about too many injury problems

It is hardly news now that Juventus is having a bad season and their fans fear it could get worse. The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their current squad has some of the best players around. However, they are struggling with poor form and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus to return for Barcelona man in January

Juventus targeted Memphis Depay for much of the last transfer window and the Dutchman remains on their radar. He was close to ending his contract with Barcelona to join Juve as a free agent, but he needed to find an agreement with the Bianconeri before terminating his deal. Both parties...
SOCCER
