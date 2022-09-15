Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Louise Windsor Pairs Flounce-Sleeved Dress with Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Lady Louise Windsor was formally outfitted for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning. Windsor arrived with her family at Westminster Abbey, wearing a black midi dress. Her style featured a flounced hemline and short sleeves, paired with a matching padded headband topped with a thin knotted bow. Accenting the royal’s ensemble was a black leather clutch, delicate bracelet, layered silver pendant necklaces and stud earrings. When it came to footwear, the 18-year-old royal wore a pair of black pumps with matching tights. Her shoes appeared to feature suede uppers and thin heels totaling 3 inches in height,...
Comments / 0