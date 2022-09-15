ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy WR Berkley Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from WR Berkley WRB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Friday, WR Berkley will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
BERKLEY, MI
Benzinga

New Jersey Resources: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Viper Energy Partners Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Viper Energy Partners VNOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for NexPoint Residential

NexPoint Residential NXRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $69.5 versus the current price of NexPoint Residential at $50.68, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: UWM Holdings Corporation

On Monday, shares of UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up 2.79% to $3.69. The overall sentiment for UWMC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for PayPal Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have published their opinion on PayPal Holdings PYPL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About MYT Netherlands Parent

MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of MYT Netherlands Parent at $12.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Remain Cautious Before The Fed Make Their Move

Bitcoin BTC/USD and the crypto market saw a significant bounce yesterday, before finding resistance at $19,666 – the 2017 bull market top, a key resistance. Bitcoin remains below $20,000 for now as investors are very cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve decision tomorrow, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2022

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million. • Haleon HLN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

