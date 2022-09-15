ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Sailing Notches Fourth-Place Finish at Chesapeake Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team competed in a pair of events this weekend, placing fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and delivered a pair of top-10 finishes at the Faye Bennet women's singles event. The Monarchs placed fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and were led by...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Tennis Starts With Big Weekend At Wahoowa Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Old Dominion women's tennis team opened its fall season in the Wahoowa Invitational and had a stellar weekend. ODU split eight doubles matches, while winning all 17 singles matches over the three days. "It was a great first weekend for this year's team," said ODU Head...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
STATESBORO, GA
odusports.com

Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Secures 3-2 Comeback Win at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball capped off its trip to Richmond with a 3-2 victory over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The Monarchs edged the Rams 15-8 in the fifth set to conclude the final day of the VCU Invitational. "We controlled the net as the...
RICHMOND, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC

RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)

GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
HAMPTON, VA

