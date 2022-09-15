Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
odusports.com
Sailing Notches Fourth-Place Finish at Chesapeake Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team competed in a pair of events this weekend, placing fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and delivered a pair of top-10 finishes at the Faye Bennet women's singles event. The Monarchs placed fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and were led by...
odusports.com
Women's Tennis Starts With Big Weekend At Wahoowa Invite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Old Dominion women's tennis team opened its fall season in the Wahoowa Invitational and had a stellar weekend. ODU split eight doubles matches, while winning all 17 singles matches over the three days. "It was a great first weekend for this year's team," said ODU Head...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
odusports.com
Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
cbs19news
Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
odusports.com
Volleyball Secures 3-2 Comeback Win at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball capped off its trip to Richmond with a 3-2 victory over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The Monarchs edged the Rams 15-8 in the fifth set to conclude the final day of the VCU Invitational. "We controlled the net as the...
According to UVA, ODU’s unofficial football mascot can be on sidelines of big game
It’s one of the biggest games of the year in Virginia. On Saturday, ODU takes on UVA in Charlottesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
odusports.com
Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game against Old Dominion on Saturday
odusports.com
Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)
GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvnewscheck.com
WAVY’s Don Roberts Retiring After 33 Years On Morning News
Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the anchor desk at WAVY News 10 Today. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place,” says Sarah Zak, WAVY’s news director. Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
Watch Erin Miller take flight with the Blue Angels
"It's a sight to behold. You can feel the roar of the jet engines throughout your body," said Captain Bob Holmes, the Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana.
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
Virginia Aquarium commissions 2,500-square-foot marine mural
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach is getting a new, 2,508-square-foot work of art. Sarah Gallahan, a Virginia native, was commissioned to paint the massive marine-inspired piece. Mackenzie Di Nardo, a spokeswoman for the aquarium, said Gallahan was selected from more...
Comments / 0