valleynewslive.com
Fargo police asking help to find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tyana Valeika, a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5′1′' tall and...
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner was arrested by Fargo PD on Saturday after trying to attack an officer with a shovel. FPD responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m. for windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 3400 Block of Interstate Blvd., and Gardner was tased during the incident.
Thousands walk in support of suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 2,000 people walked outside the Scheels Arena in support of suicide prevention. This was part of the ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “I never thought I would lose anyone that I loved to...
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Family of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Mapleton is now speaking out, saying they wish more would have been done to protect the suspect/victim. In a statement released by attorney Tim O’Keefe, the family of Andrew Martinez says, “We recognize...
VCSU receives 600k grant to address teacher shortage
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU/NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has received a $600,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to help prepare more teachers to fill critical teaching needs across the state. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. This program...
Juror in Arthur Kollie trial speaks out on quick guilty verdicts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re hearing from a juror in the Arthur Kollie case as to what went on in deliberations that led to three guilty verdicts Thursday, including the murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.
