Santa Rosa, CA

Trey Leigh
3d ago

California hasn't had any big earthquakes recently so all the young people are just finding out they are here. wait until you feel something in the 6s or higher. You'll have a Jesus moment

3d ago

That was not an earthquake, it was Walt Disney rolling over after seeing what has become of his dream of a fun place for children!!

keeping It Real
3d ago

Anyone ever stop to think that in the last week we have had fires, hurricane and now an earthquake that Gods mad at CA? Just saying and NO NO NO I am not saying the worlds going to end!!

Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Lucy Jones
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area

Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
ALASKA STATE
