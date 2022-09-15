A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.

