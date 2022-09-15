Read full article on original website
Trey Leigh
3d ago
California hasn't had any big earthquakes recently so all the young people are just finding out they are here. wait until you feel something in the 6s or higher. You'll have a Jesus moment
3d ago
That was not an earthquake, it was Walt Disney rolling over after seeing what has become of his dream of a fun place for children!!
keeping It Real
3d ago
Anyone ever stop to think that in the last week we have had fires, hurricane and now an earthquake that Gods mad at CA? Just saying and NO NO NO I am not saying the worlds going to end!!
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer
Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
Golden State Residents Fear a Major Earthquake May Be On Its Way
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, residents in the city of Santa Rosa, Calif. were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. People across the North Bay region, going as far south as San Francisco, could feel it. As of publication, no reports of major damage or injuries have been made.
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
Emergency alert telling all of LA, 'Eastern North Pacific Ocean' to evacuate was sent in 'error': authorities
An immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System that interrupted regular TV programming in the Los Angeles area Wednesday, telling the entirety of L.A. County and the "Eastern North Pacific Ocean" area to evacuate due to a fire was sent in "error" by Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Sheriff said.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Tsunami warnings issued after 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
Hazardous tsunami waves are possible along coastlines within a 300 kilometer radius of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit south-eastern Taiwan on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.
BBC
California freeway split in half by monsoon floods
Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea Causing At Least 4 Dead and Property Damages
Papua New Guinea suffered from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. While the extent of the earthquake is still undetermined, the regional power grid, communication towers, and regional to rural highways were reported damaged. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 9: 46 a.m (local time) at a depth...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Alaska is facing its strongest storm in over a decade
All eyes in Alaska will be on the remnants of Typhoon Merbok as the system moves over the southern Bering Sea on Thursday night -- before becoming what's expected to be the strongest storm to impact the state in more than a decade.
