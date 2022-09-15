ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

islipbulletin.net

Man killed in shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore early on Saturday, September 17. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot. Ortiz-Ponce, 29, of Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.
BAY SHORE, NY
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsLI

Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence

Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence — The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on...
PLAINVIEW, NY
longisland.com

Student Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenager after he made a school threat on social media last night. A 14-year-old male made threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School, located at 351 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY

