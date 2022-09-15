Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Drop off Styrofoam, electronics, batteries & more at this 'Hard to Recycle' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
WLOS.com
Here's how to comment, ask questions about plans for N.C. 9 improvements in Polk County
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans a drop-in session about an upcoming project to improve safety conditions and access to Polk Central Elementary School along a stretch of N.C. 9. The project will add a turn lane to improve access at the school and...
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: Section of Interstate 26 East closing for several nights for road work
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed off for several nights and transportation officials say there could be a delay for when each closure starts due to high traffic volume. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says I-26 East will close...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
WLOS.com
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
WLOS.com
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
French Broad Chocolate Factory Tour: Bean to Bar in Asheville, NC
Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
WLOS.com
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
WYFF4.com
Huge bear spotted near homes in Landrum caught on camera brings warning from DNR
LANDRUM, S.C. — An Upstate man was shocked this week to see a huge black bear wandering near his home. Zach Clardy told WYFF News 4 he saw and took photos of "what may be the largest back bear in the state." He said the wild encounter happened Thursday...
heidibillottofood.com
Cookies and Pies: Recipes from the NC Mountain State Fair
If you’ve been to see me at the GotToBeNC Cooking Stage at the 2022 NC Mountain State Fair at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher, NC – or if you’ve been following along on my social media; I know you are hungry for the recipes our featured chefs have been creating. Nothing like starting on the sweet side of things. In this post you’ll find all the recipes from Pastry Chefs Savanna Brodar and Whitney King, both featuring during first weekend of the fair. On the menu: Cookies and Pies. Keep reading and get set, your sweet tooth is about to do a happy dance.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WLOS.com
New business connects locals and tourists to Asheville's "ever-evolving" public art scene
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new business is connecting locals and tourists to Asheville's vibrant public art scene. Mountain Mural Tours takes guests on a two-hour journey to uncover the best of the city's under-the-radar graffiti, murals and sculptures. Longtime Asheville resident and entrepreneur Krista Stearns launched the business...
WLOS.com
Missing: Active search underway for South Carolina teenager with autism, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss who has been missing since just before 1 a.m., Sept. 19. Officials say Goss was last seen on Brockman Avenue wearing the same outfit shown...
WLOS.com
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
'Art in the Heart' installations go up at Pack Square Plaza as visioning project begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the first temporary art installations as part of the city of Asheville's Art in the Heart program went up. City officials say the program is a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community. The program involves temporary installations in the form of artwork and performances through a variety of mediums, which will take place over the next six months around Pack Square Plaza. It's part of the city's effort to spark conversations on how to make the plaza a space that reflects Asheville's diverse community and history following the removal of all but the base of the Vance Monument.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
WLOS.com
Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
