Asheville, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
If you’ve been to see me at the GotToBeNC Cooking Stage at the 2022 NC Mountain State Fair at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher, NC – or if you’ve been following along on my social media; I know you are hungry for the recipes our featured chefs have been creating. Nothing like starting on the sweet side of things. In this post you’ll find all the recipes from Pastry Chefs Savanna Brodar and Whitney King, both featuring during first weekend of the fair. On the menu: Cookies and Pies. Keep reading and get set, your sweet tooth is about to do a happy dance.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the first temporary art installations as part of the city of Asheville's Art in the Heart program went up. City officials say the program is a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community. The program involves temporary installations in the form of artwork and performances through a variety of mediums, which will take place over the next six months around Pack Square Plaza. It's part of the city's effort to spark conversations on how to make the plaza a space that reflects Asheville's diverse community and history following the removal of all but the base of the Vance Monument.
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
