If you’ve been to see me at the GotToBeNC Cooking Stage at the 2022 NC Mountain State Fair at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher, NC – or if you’ve been following along on my social media; I know you are hungry for the recipes our featured chefs have been creating. Nothing like starting on the sweet side of things. In this post you’ll find all the recipes from Pastry Chefs Savanna Brodar and Whitney King, both featuring during first weekend of the fair. On the menu: Cookies and Pies. Keep reading and get set, your sweet tooth is about to do a happy dance.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO