RJ City Grills Jim Ross, Bear Bronson Reflects On Facing The Wolves, Ethan Page's Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey (EW), RJ City takes Jim Ross to task over his betrayal of farmers, quizzes him on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and uncovers potential heat between Jim Ross and Danny DeVito. You can see the full episode above.
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Best Friends Featured In Season 3 Of 'Floor Is Lava,' Premiere Date Announced
The floor is freshly squeezed. Netflix premiered the season three trailer for "Floor is Lava" and wrestling fans will notice some familiar faces. Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, and Kris Statlander are featured in the trailer for the season, which premieres on September 30. The season was filmed before Statlander's injury,...
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 6 Trailer Shows A Time Jump, New Actors, And Lots Of Kids
Big changes are happening in Episode 6.
Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him
Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
WWE SmackDown On 9/16 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership, Still Records Over 2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 17 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.086 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.070 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.102 million viewers. This week's preliminary numbers were down from last week's episode...
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling
Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Report: Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Press Conference Scheduled For 9/17
Roman Reigns next match is reportedly set. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that a press conference is planned for September 17 in Las Vegas featuring Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The press conference will be used to set up an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout between Reigns and...
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere
WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
Leila Grey Says She Signed With AEW In July
Leila Grey might be All Elite. Grey first appeared on AEW television in March 2021 working AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation throughout the year. Grey became a member of the Baddies in the summer after Red Velvet went down with an injury. Speaking to Dye Sporting Network, Grey commented...
Sasha & Naomi Walk The Red Carpet, EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream & More! | Newsworthy
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) look at Jeremy's five favorite news stories of the week:. - Jerry Lawler Says A&E Is Doing A Documentary On Him For WWE Legends Series (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/je...) - Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) Responds To EC3's Allegations That He Recorded Talent Without Consent (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/pa...) -...
Swerve Strickland Reflects On AEW All Out Match, Taking Pride In Elevating The Acclaimed
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee retained their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) at AEW All Out in a critically acclaimed match that had the crowd buzzing. Fans were staunchly behind The Acclaimed during the bout, biting on near falls and deflating when Swerve...
Mascara Dorada, Dalton Castle & The Boys, Nyla Rose, More Set For Action On 9/19 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following matches for the September 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/19) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Omar, Rick Recon, & Boujii. Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian. Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico. Nyla Rose vs....
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Will Feature Two WarGames Matches
WarGames is coming to WWE Survivor Series. Triple H spoke with The Ringer and announced that WWE Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. "We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve," he said.
PROGRESS Chapter 141 Results (9/18): Joey Janela, Effy, Matt Cardona, Spike Trivet In Action
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 141: Handshakes & Cheeseburgers event on September 18 from Electric Ballroom in London, England, UK. Full results (Courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Chapter 141 Results (9/18) - PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) def. The...
Bayley Likes Seeing Gold Back In The NXT Logo, Knows Logos Never Changed How Hard Superstars Work
Bayley comments on the recent changes to NXT. Bayley is one of a handful of Superstars that put the NXT brand on the map. Her matches on the black and gold brand with Sasha Banks helped take women's wrestling to a new level in WWE and proved that women can be the main event as well.
Report: WWE Content Will Leave Hulu On 9/25 If New Deal Isn't Reached
WWE content could be on its way out for Hulu subscribers. WWE has been in a partnership with Hulu for 10 years. Hulu is the exclusive home of next-day access to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Hulu is also the exclusive home of WWE Main Event. However, if WWE and Hulu are unable to reach a new agreement to extend their partnership soon, WWE content will be leaving the platform, according to a new report by the PWInsider.
