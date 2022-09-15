ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter

According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Fightful

Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him

Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
Fightful

MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend

It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
Fightful

Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It

Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Fightful

Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling

Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Fightful

CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE

CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
Fightful

WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere

WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
Fightful

Leila Grey Says She Signed With AEW In July

Leila Grey might be All Elite. Grey first appeared on AEW television in March 2021 working AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation throughout the year. Grey became a member of the Baddies in the summer after Red Velvet went down with an injury. Speaking to Dye Sporting Network, Grey commented...
Fightful

Sasha & Naomi Walk The Red Carpet, EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream & More! | Newsworthy

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) look at Jeremy's five favorite news stories of the week:. - Jerry Lawler Says A&E Is Doing A Documentary On Him For WWE Legends Series (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/je...) - Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) Responds To EC3's Allegations That He Recorded Talent Without Consent (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/pa...) -...
Fightful

WWE Survivor Series 2022 Will Feature Two WarGames Matches

WarGames is coming to WWE Survivor Series. Triple H spoke with The Ringer and announced that WWE Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. "We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve," he said.
Fightful

Report: WWE Content Will Leave Hulu On 9/25 If New Deal Isn't Reached

WWE content could be on its way out for Hulu subscribers. WWE has been in a partnership with Hulu for 10 years. Hulu is the exclusive home of next-day access to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Hulu is also the exclusive home of WWE Main Event. However, if WWE and Hulu are unable to reach a new agreement to extend their partnership soon, WWE content will be leaving the platform, according to a new report by the PWInsider.
