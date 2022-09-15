ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Uses National Coffee Day to Support Local Animal Shelters

No one understands the love for coffee as much as Human Bean Northern Colorado. However, coming close is their love for animals! That’s why on Thursday, September 29 for National Coffee Day, all locations of Human Bean Northern Colorado will be donating 100% of their drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales to the Weld County Humane Society and Animal Friends Alliance.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Westword

Ten Reasons to Get Excited for This Winter Farmers' Market

The season for farmers' markets is coming to a close, but worry not; Boulder Country Farmers Markets (BCFM) has the solution. Enter the annual Winter Market, a special two-day event that will take place inside the event center at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, on December 3 and 4.
LONGMONT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

City Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for Fort Collins residents interested in serving on one of the City’s boards and commissions. Applications are due by midnight Sunday, September 25. Board and commission members perform a wide range of functions from advising City staff and the City Council to making quasi-judicial decisions on a variety of topics related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, utilities, cultural and recreational services, and more.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradohometownweekly.com

Two Superior residents begin circulating petition to overturn board of trustees approval of life sciences development

On Thursday, the Superior Town Clerk’s office conditionally approved a referendum petition to circulate and obtain signatures in protest of the recent vote by the town’s board of trustees passing the ordinance to develop Coal Creek Innovation Park, destined to be a life sciences campus downtown. Residents Ryan...
SUPERIOR, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board

Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
DENVER, CO
