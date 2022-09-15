Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas A&M Forest Service’s Lone Star State Handcrew among fire personnel mobilized to support out-of-state wildfire response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Last week, a Texas A&M Forest wildfire handcrew was mobilized to the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. This 20-person crew is supporting the Willamette National Forest on the wildfire burning more than 112,000-acres. The Lone Star State Type II Initial Attack Handcrew is...
HPWD Precinct One election continues as scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Residents in Precinct One of the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) will go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, to elect a Board member. Brandon Patschke and Dustin Eggleston, both of Lubbock, are candidates for Precinct One District Director. Precinct One...
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin. At Westwood, the Round Rock Independent School District said it found alarming graffiti in the bathroom — photos of which spread on social media. That is under investigation, the district said in a letter to parents.
Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas hopes to advance research with $49 million in grants
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The state’s cancer research institute just issued $49 million in new research grants. Michelle Le Beau, the scientific chief officer for the Cancer Prevention & Research Institution of Texas (CPRIT), said it sets out to fund the most innovative cancer research to date. “I think...
AAA Texas: Gas prices rose this week in some cities, including Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average has fallen now for 13 consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas. However, the gas price average in some cities rose this week due to fluctuations in crude oil prices. Lubbock was among those Texas...
Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats’ nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy,...
Texas medical experts see return of Enterovirus D68 cases
WACO, Texas (KWKT) — The CDC is warning about the spread Enterovirus D68, a common virus seen in children. While the symptoms are mild, like a runny nose and coughing, its effects can lead to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Normally seen in the summer and fall, Baylor Scott...
Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate. In addition to taking questions from panelists, the candidates who want to represent you as Texas’ governor will respond to questions from voters. Please fill out the form below and tell us about the issues that matter to you.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — It was National Cheeseburger Day on Sunday and a report from Gayot said this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. Gayot lists Becks Prime in Houston at the No. 1 spot in America to grab some burgers and other American cuisines. “Becks Prime, launched in 1985, attracts burger enthusiasts and families for its fresh, fast food. Certified Angus Beef is ground on site daily and grilled over mesquite coals to a pink juiciness.”
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (9/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) rolled his way through Lubbock this past week to make the case he’s the better candidate to handle property taxes, public education and the power grid. We sat down with Mr. Patrick during his stop at the American Windmill Museum.
