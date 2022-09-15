AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate. In addition to taking questions from panelists, the candidates who want to represent you as Texas’ governor will respond to questions from voters. Please fill out the form below and tell us about the issues that matter to you.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO