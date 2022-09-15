Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are about to enter a very dry and warm pattern here in Southwest Louisiana. After isolated to scattered storms Sunday, upper-level high pressure will start to build over the area Monday. This will help reduce any showers and storms that pop up Monday, as well begin the warming trend of our high temperatures. Highs should reach into the low 80′s for Monday, with lows around the low 70′s. With dew points during the afternoon that will hang around 70 degrees, that will also make Monday a muggy start to the week. So if you’re planning on any outdoor activities on Monday, it would be a good idea to drink plenty of water. As we head later into the week, that high pressure will continue to build across the Southern United States, similar to the pattern we had earlier ion the summer. That will help lower our rain chances even further, and we likely won’t have to worry about rain at all by mid-week. In addition, we will likely see high temperatures rise into the mid 90′s later during the week.

