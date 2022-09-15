Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Louisiana Treasury Department announces additional logger relief grants
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Treasury Department has announced another round of one-time grants from the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The grants are an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program which aids industries impacted by the pandemic. $5 million has been set aside for the grants which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
KPLC TV
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
KPLC TV
Analysts: Increase in traffic fatalities fueled by impaired, aggressive driving
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Data released this week shows that vehicle crashes in Louisiana killed 972 people in 2021, a 17-percent increase from the previous year, which analysts attribute to an upswing in impaired and aggressive driving. More people were killed on Louisiana roads in 2021 than in any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Return to Summer Is Ahead This Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are about to enter a very dry and warm pattern here in Southwest Louisiana. After isolated to scattered storms Sunday, upper-level high pressure will start to build over the area Monday. This will help reduce any showers and storms that pop up Monday, as well begin the warming trend of our high temperatures. Highs should reach into the low 80′s for Monday, with lows around the low 70′s. With dew points during the afternoon that will hang around 70 degrees, that will also make Monday a muggy start to the week. So if you’re planning on any outdoor activities on Monday, it would be a good idea to drink plenty of water. As we head later into the week, that high pressure will continue to build across the Southern United States, similar to the pattern we had earlier ion the summer. That will help lower our rain chances even further, and we likely won’t have to worry about rain at all by mid-week. In addition, we will likely see high temperatures rise into the mid 90′s later during the week.
Comments / 0