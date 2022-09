NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee revenues were more than the budgeted estimates for the first month of the state’s fiscal year. Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson reported that August revenues were $1.5 billion, which is $100.6 million more than August 2021, and $130.5 million more than the budgeted estimates. The growth rate for all taxes in August was 7.12 percent.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO