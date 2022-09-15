ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Health
City
Utica, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

New pavilion makes it easier to canoe, kayak on Onondaga Creek

Onondaga County residents now have easier access to a creek that stretches dozens of miles through the region. Local officials this week debuted a new pavilion and outlook at Syracuse's Meachem Field that grants entry to the once inaccessible Onondaga Creek. Visitors to the waterway, which flows from Tully through downtown before emptying into Onondaga Lake, were previously forced to be creative to access to the creek.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
#Western New York#Photography#Fire Department#Medical Services#General Health#The Mvhs Wynn Hospital#Wibx Tsm Rrb Hospital#Mvhs
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
96.9 WOUR

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
waer.org

UPDATE: Onondaga County mows lawns, investigates burglaries at vacated homes on Burnet Road in Clay

Onondaga County has reportedly mowed the overgrown lawns and weeds at numerous vacant properties it owns along Burnet Road in Clay. Residents and county officials confirmed that with WAER News. We reported Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of more than two dozen properties acquired by the county to expand the adjacent White Pine Commerce Park. County Executive Ryan McMahon offered this brief explanation on the activity in the neighborhood.
CLAY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

