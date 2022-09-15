ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Coroner identifies infant killed in Mt. Vernon neglect case

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbUc9_0hwyeTjX00

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Naiarii Kaczmarek, 9 months.

A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Vernon father.

Woman arrested for alleged straw purchase, neglect and drugs

Police say on September 15 around 12:19 p.m., Devin Morrison, 26, of Mt. Vernon, the father of the deceased child, was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. Morrison was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death .

The Indiana State Police (ISP) say on September 8, around 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch got a call from a residence located in the 400 block of East 5 th Street in Mt. Vernon. Police say the caller was asking for an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old.

Authorities arrest two from Smith Mills on warrants

According to officers, Posey County EMS arrived at the residence and took the girl to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where she died later that day from her injuries. ISP says according to detectives, the child had signs of trauma and the nature of her injuries were suspicious.

ISP says an autopsy was conducted September 12 at the Vanderburgh County Morgue. According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the child died from a subdural hemorrhage due to multiple skull fractures. Reports say the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

