WJTV 12

Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
WJTV 12

City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
Vicksburg Post

Fostoria Neighborhood announces fourth annual Porchfest lineup

On the last Saturday in October each year, Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood comes alive, buzzing with music, food and local artisans selling their wares. The fourth-annual Porchfest celebration is officially set for Oct. 29, with special headliners The Chill and a variety of new vendors joining the mix. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m., with vendor booths and live music on porches in the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Drummond Street in midtown Vicksburg.
WJTV 12

Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
dallasexpress.com

Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned

A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
WJTV 12

Parents Circle tours Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of grieving Israelis and Palestinians who have lost children to violence are visiting Jackson this weekend. The group learned about racial tensions from the past and present at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. It’s part of the Parents Circle’s “Reflection and Reconciliation: Journey to the U.S. South” tour. It’s […]
WLBT

Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi

Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death

A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
Vicksburg Post

Paul Pete Bouler Sr.

Paul Pete Bouler Sr. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was 78 years old. He was born in Boyle, MS on December 22, 1943. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Manning fan. He was a member and Deacon of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to Nascar races. He loved his family.
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
mississippifreepress.org

Jackson Water Crisis: Mayor Considering Whether New Treatment Plant Needed

JACKSON, Miss.—Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba shared tables outlining needs at the capital city’s water-treatment plants, totalling $35.6 million at a town hall in College Hill Missionary Baptist Church last night. The city has been under a boil-water notice for more than six weeks due to turbidity issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant, then followed by a city-wide drop in water pressure due to flooding of the Pearl River that created treatment challenges at the facility it feeds.
vicksburgnews.com

Three Vicksburg residents arrested in Port Gibson for marijuana and firearms

Port Gibson Police Department arrested three Vicksburg residents on Friday after a vehicle search revealed marijuana and firearms. According to a release by the Port Gibson Police Department, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Officer Kie’Vontae Dotson and Officer James Bingham made contact with a Grey Chrysler 300 after it attempted to go through the safety checkpoint. The release states that the odor of marijuana was noticed and the vehicle was ordered to pull to the shoulder of the road.
