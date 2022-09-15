Read full article on original website
Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
WLBT
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant. The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
Vicksburg Post
Fostoria Neighborhood announces fourth annual Porchfest lineup
On the last Saturday in October each year, Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood comes alive, buzzing with music, food and local artisans selling their wares. The fourth-annual Porchfest celebration is officially set for Oct. 29, with special headliners The Chill and a variety of new vendors joining the mix. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m., with vendor booths and live music on porches in the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Drummond Street in midtown Vicksburg.
Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
dallasexpress.com
Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned
A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
Parents Circle tours Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of grieving Israelis and Palestinians who have lost children to violence are visiting Jackson this weekend. The group learned about racial tensions from the past and present at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. It’s part of the Parents Circle’s “Reflection and Reconciliation: Journey to the U.S. South” tour. It’s […]
WLBT
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
caringmagazine.org
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
WLBT
Fewell plant nearly shut down in July as city leaders squabbled over how to pay for chemicals, emails show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water plant that state leaders called a “workhorse” for its performance during Jackson’s water crisis almost went down this summer after city officials couldn’t come to an agreement on how to pay for additional treatment chemicals needed to keep it running.
WLBT
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after a shooting incident inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Department says Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, tried to steal from a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death
A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
Vicksburg Post
Paul Pete Bouler Sr.
Paul Pete Bouler Sr. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was 78 years old. He was born in Boyle, MS on December 22, 1943. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Manning fan. He was a member and Deacon of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to Nascar races. He loved his family.
WAPT
Governor says it's unlikely Jackson will operate the city's water system again
JACKSON, Miss. — Now that Jackson'sboil-water advisory has been lifted, many are asking who is going to be in charge of the city's water system. "I don't think it's very likely that the city is going to operate the water system in the city of Jackson any time soon, if ever again," Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday.
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
mississippifreepress.org
Jackson Water Crisis: Mayor Considering Whether New Treatment Plant Needed
JACKSON, Miss.—Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba shared tables outlining needs at the capital city’s water-treatment plants, totalling $35.6 million at a town hall in College Hill Missionary Baptist Church last night. The city has been under a boil-water notice for more than six weeks due to turbidity issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant, then followed by a city-wide drop in water pressure due to flooding of the Pearl River that created treatment challenges at the facility it feeds.
vicksburgnews.com
Three Vicksburg residents arrested in Port Gibson for marijuana and firearms
Port Gibson Police Department arrested three Vicksburg residents on Friday after a vehicle search revealed marijuana and firearms. According to a release by the Port Gibson Police Department, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Officer Kie’Vontae Dotson and Officer James Bingham made contact with a Grey Chrysler 300 after it attempted to go through the safety checkpoint. The release states that the odor of marijuana was noticed and the vehicle was ordered to pull to the shoulder of the road.
