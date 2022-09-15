On the last Saturday in October each year, Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood comes alive, buzzing with music, food and local artisans selling their wares. The fourth-annual Porchfest celebration is officially set for Oct. 29, with special headliners The Chill and a variety of new vendors joining the mix. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m., with vendor booths and live music on porches in the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Drummond Street in midtown Vicksburg.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO