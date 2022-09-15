ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications , with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School.

The Topeka Police Department cleared the school and surrounding area and found no threats.

TPD is looking into who filed the false report.

“At 1:30 today, dispatch received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police Department and local law enforcement responded accordingly, and cleared the school and surrounding area. No threats to the students, staff, or school were discovered. TPD is looking into the false report of an active shooter, and wants to assure the community that everyone is safe.”

Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications

Hayden Catholic High School is located at SW 6th Avenue and SW Gage Blvd.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to authoriteis and the school, we have a reporter on scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

KSNT News

KSNT News

