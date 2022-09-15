ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Ronnie
3d ago

animals know first.i believe we are in for one.i can't wait.we had a few minor quakes in Morgan hill.mother earth is gonna blow..that's California 4 you.she been burping alot..minor quakes.

Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region

An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
SANTA ROSA, CA
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
California Rocked by Second Earthquake in Less Than a Week

The Bay Area in California is reeling after not one, but two earthquakes rippled through the region in less than a week. On Tuesday, Santa Rose, California felt a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shock the area. A 4.3 aftershock hit one minute later at 6:30 PM according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches. This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it. "We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."
ENVIRONMENT
Two earthquakes within seconds ‘violently’ rattle California’s Wine Country

Two 4.0-magnitude-plus earthquakes struck California’s Wine Country north of Santa Rosa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.. The first 4.4 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles deep about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the USGS. The second 4.3-magnitude quake struck at the...
Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills were expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. As of 9:21 p.m. on […]
ENVIRONMENT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

