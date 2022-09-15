Read full article on original website
Ronnie
3d ago
animals know first.i believe we are in for one.i can't wait.we had a few minor quakes in Morgan hill.mother earth is gonna blow..that's California 4 you.she been burping alot..minor quakes.
Reply(2)
4
Related
marinlocalnews.com
Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region
An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
California Rocked by Second Earthquake in Less Than a Week
The Bay Area in California is reeling after not one, but two earthquakes rippled through the region in less than a week. On Tuesday, Santa Rose, California felt a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shock the area. A 4.3 aftershock hit one minute later at 6:30 PM according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
thesfnews.com
Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches. This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquakes shake Bay Area, prompting talk about 'The Big One'
The Bay Area has been rocked by multiple earthquakes in the past week, reigniting the conversation about preparing for “The Big One.” The Bay Area has experienced 11 earthquakes in the past seven days, four of which hit in the past 48 hours.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it. "We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two earthquakes within seconds ‘violently’ rattle California’s Wine Country
Two 4.0-magnitude-plus earthquakes struck California’s Wine Country north of Santa Rosa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.. The first 4.4 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles deep about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the USGS. The second 4.3-magnitude quake struck at the...
How to get an early earthquake warning
Two earthquakes have struck the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Some people received early notifications on their phone telling them that the quakes were happening, here's how.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills were expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. As of 9:21 p.m. on […]
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 29