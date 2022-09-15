ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Senator John W. Mannion Invites Senior Citizens to Attend 2nd Annual Central New York Senior Fair at Onondaga Community College on September 20,2022

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
urbancny.com

Syracuse Common Council Schedule September 19 -23, 2022

Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers September 19th, Up To And Including September 23rd, 2022. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chamber, third floor of City Hall. Monday, September 19th. 12:00 p.m. Neighborhood Preservation Committee Meeting. re: Discussion of the HOME-ARP Plan & application to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors

Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
WIBX 950

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
urbancny.com

Westcott Street Cultural Fair Sunday, September 25, 2022

The Westcott Street Cultural Fair (WSCF) will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from Noon – 6:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Westcott St. and several side streets. With six stages, the WSCF offers an impressive lineup for fans of local music and dance. Performances include Sammy Award-winning rock, blues, and funk groups, multicultural dance groups, and belly dancing. The children’s stage features magicians, storytellers, and musicians.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Employment Opportunity with Onondaga County

I am looking for qualified candidates to fill the position of Program Coordinator with our Healthy Start Program. I have attached the job specifications. If you know of anyone that may be interested, please have them send their resume to: Monicawilliams@ongov.net by Monday, October 3rd, 2022. “Click” on the following link for job description.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Elderly People#Central New York Seniors#Occ#Medicare#Wegmans#Humana#Crouse Health#Fidelis Care
cazenovia.edu

Cazenovia College Receives Historic Building From Christakos Family

Cazenovia College recently received one of the largest individual gifts in its history, a $1.8 million-dollar property at 9 Sullivan Street which includes one- and two-bedroom apartments. Previously, the College was renting the complex for student housing. The building will be named “The 1850” and dedicated on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
urbancny.com

HOME -ARP Grant Allocation Plan and Budget Public Comment Period

The release of the DRAFT of the City of Syracuse HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The Allocation Plan describes and outlines how the City will allocate HOME-ARP funding. Below you will find the public meeting notice and notice of a public comment period. Comments may also be submitted at a Public Meeting...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public

Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy