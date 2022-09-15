Senator John W. Mannion Invites Senior Citizens to Attend 2nd Annual Central New York Senior Fair at Onondaga Community College on September 20,2022

Read full article on original website
Syracuse Common Council Schedule September 19 -23, 2022
Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers September 19th, Up To And Including September 23rd, 2022. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chamber, third floor of City Hall. Monday, September 19th. 12:00 p.m. Neighborhood Preservation Committee Meeting. re: Discussion of the HOME-ARP Plan & application to...
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
TMR: Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, ‘New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs’
Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, ‘New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs’. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. After registering,...
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Westcott Street Cultural Fair Sunday, September 25, 2022
The Westcott Street Cultural Fair (WSCF) will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from Noon – 6:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Westcott St. and several side streets. With six stages, the WSCF offers an impressive lineup for fans of local music and dance. Performances include Sammy Award-winning rock, blues, and funk groups, multicultural dance groups, and belly dancing. The children’s stage features magicians, storytellers, and musicians.
Employment Opportunity with Onondaga County
I am looking for qualified candidates to fill the position of Program Coordinator with our Healthy Start Program. I have attached the job specifications. If you know of anyone that may be interested, please have them send their resume to: Monicawilliams@ongov.net by Monday, October 3rd, 2022. “Click” on the following link for job description.
Cazenovia College Receives Historic Building From Christakos Family
Cazenovia College recently received one of the largest individual gifts in its history, a $1.8 million-dollar property at 9 Sullivan Street which includes one- and two-bedroom apartments. Previously, the College was renting the complex for student housing. The building will be named “The 1850” and dedicated on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
HOME -ARP Grant Allocation Plan and Budget Public Comment Period
The release of the DRAFT of the City of Syracuse HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The Allocation Plan describes and outlines how the City will allocate HOME-ARP funding. Below you will find the public meeting notice and notice of a public comment period. Comments may also be submitted at a Public Meeting...
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
28-year-old woman biking in North Country dies in crash with vehicle, troopers say
Adams, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman died in a crash with a vehicle while biking in the North Country Friday, troopers said. Jean Winchell, of Adams Center, was biking at 2:43 p.m. going south along Route 11 in Adams, according to a news release from state police. Winchell collided...
