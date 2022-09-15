Read full article on original website
Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony and PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’
Archie Madekwe will also co-star in Neill Blomkamp's car racing film
How ‘The Woman King’ Can Turn Strong $19 Million Launch Into a Long Box Office Run
The Sony film had a better than expected debut but profitability depends on turning word-of-mouth (and a rare A+ CinemaScore) into ticket sales. Along with its promising $19 million opening at the box office, Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” achieved something that only a precious few films do every year: The Viola Davis historical action film earned an A+ from audiences polled by CinemaScore, winning over moviegoers the same way it won over critics with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart
Disney+ also nabbed the second-place position with its live-action ”Pinnochio“. Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
‘The Woman King’ Takes the Crown With $1.7 Million at Thursday Box Office
“The Woman King,” the historical action epic starring Viola Davis, took in $1.7 million at the box office from its Thursday night preview screenings, which opened at 3 p.m. on 3,271 screens. The Sony and eOne film will launch at 3,765 locations this weekend. In its opening weekend, the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Breaks Down Ser Criston Cole’s Game-Changing Episode 5
Plus, the actor tells TheWrap about crafting a character with no ties to the mothership show
‘Do Revenge’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
The Netflix thriller is a riff on Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train"
THR Fall Style: Lanvin’s Creative Director Mines Rich Archives to Become a Go-to for Hollywood
Jeanne Lanvin was just 22 years old when she opened a Paris hat shop at 16 rue Boissy d’Anglas in 1889. From her early millinery to the children’s wear Lanvin debuted in 1908, from her decision to launch a women’s line a year later to the 1927 release of iconic perfume Arpège, the house is far from lacking in archives and inspiration. The China-based consortium Lanvin Group, which also controls Wolford, St. John and Sergio Rossi, has owned the brand since 2018, and in 2019 Bruno Sialelli joined Lanvin as its creative director after a two-year stint as the menswear designer...
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
‘Karate Kid’ Movie Set by Sony for June 2024
The original film from 1984 starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
‘The Wonder’ Director Sebastián Lelio on the ‘Miraculous Lightness’ of Star Florence Pugh (Video)
TIFF 2022: In Lelio's new film about a mysterious child, Pugh plays a 19th-century nurse "in a way that's natural and effortless," the filmmaker tells TheWrap
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?
The movie is inspired by Alfred Hitchcocks Strangers on a Train
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Anchors One-of-a-Kind Coming-of-Age Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: The film tackles the unique challenges of being the adult child of intellectually disabled parents<br>
Oscars Show Hires Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers
Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the 95th Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Saturday. The announcement was made at the beginning of a meeting open to all Academy members, the first time in eight years that AMPAS has conducted such a forum. The hiring of Weiss and Kirshner means that the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 12, 2023, will be the first with a producing team whose experience does not include a substantial amount of work in film.
Evan Peters Re-Teams With Ryan Murphy to Play a Bone-Chilling Version of ‘Dahmer’ in Netflix’s New Trailer (Video)
Evan Peters is the latest actor to take on the role of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and, as expected, his performance looks quite chilling. Netflix released the first trailer on Friday for Ryan Murphy’s latest series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” In it, Peters’ version of Dahmer is determined to make sure his neighbors don’t find out about his nefarious activities.
Venice Prizewinner ‘Saint Omer’ Acquired by Neon Boutique Label Super
Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer” has scored U.S. distribution with Neon’s boutique label Super after making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won two major competition awards. Super will release the film in theaters, following its U.S. premiere at the New York Film...
