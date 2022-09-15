ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘The Woman King’ Can Turn Strong $19 Million Launch Into a Long Box Office Run

The Sony film had a better than expected debut but profitability depends on turning word-of-mouth (and a rare A+ CinemaScore) into ticket sales. Along with its promising $19 million opening at the box office, Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” achieved something that only a precious few films do every year: The Viola Davis historical action film earned an A+ from audiences polled by CinemaScore, winning over moviegoers the same way it won over critics with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart

Disney+ also nabbed the second-place position with its live-action ”Pinnochio“. Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
THR Fall Style: Lanvin’s Creative Director Mines Rich Archives to Become a Go-to for Hollywood

Jeanne Lanvin was just 22 years old when she opened a Paris hat shop at 16 rue Boissy d’Anglas in 1889. From her early millinery to the children’s wear Lanvin debuted in 1908, from her decision to launch a women’s line a year later to the 1927 release of iconic perfume Arpège, the house is far from lacking in archives and inspiration. The China-based consortium Lanvin Group, which also controls Wolford, St. John and Sergio Rossi, has owned the brand since 2018, and in 2019 Bruno Sialelli joined Lanvin as its creative director after a two-year stint as the menswear designer...
Oscars Show Hires Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the 95th Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Saturday. The announcement was made at the beginning of a meeting open to all Academy members, the first time in eight years that AMPAS has conducted such a forum. The hiring of Weiss and Kirshner means that the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 12, 2023, will be the first with a producing team whose experience does not include a substantial amount of work in film.
Evan Peters Re-Teams With Ryan Murphy to Play a Bone-Chilling Version of ‘Dahmer’ in Netflix’s New Trailer (Video)

Evan Peters is the latest actor to take on the role of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and, as expected, his performance looks quite chilling. Netflix released the first trailer on Friday for Ryan Murphy’s latest series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” In it, Peters’ version of Dahmer is determined to make sure his neighbors don’t find out about his nefarious activities.
