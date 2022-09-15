ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attend these forums to question candidates for San Diego City Council, sheriff and more

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
 3 days ago

San Diego City Council District 6 candidates Jane Glasson, Kent Lee and Tommy Hough (left to right) joined at Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library for a candidate forum during the 2022 primary election on the evening of Tuesday, May 3. The conversation was moderated by U-T Editorial and Opinion Director Matthew Hall. (Tania Navarro/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board, a team of opinion journalists who operate independently of the U-T's newsroom, is hosting a series of in-person and live Zoom forums to help San Diego County voters get informed about some of the candidates and measures that will be on their ballots.

These free events will give community members an opportunity to hear how candidates and ballot measure advocates and detractors respond to questions composed by The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board, but attendees will also be able to submit their own questions for consideration.

Each event will be approximately an hour long and all in-person forums will be livestreamed via Facebook . The conversations will be moderated by editorial and opinion director Matthew T. Hall.

Voters can expect to receive their ballots in the mail about one month before the voting deadline of Nov. 8.

This page will be updated with more forum details in the coming weeks.

A conversation with District 4 councilmember Monica Montgomery-Steppe

Live on Zoom

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Montgomery-Steppe's opponent Gloria Evangelista declined U-T Opinion's request to partake in a forum.

San Diego City Council, District 6

Featuring: Tommy Hough and Kent Lee

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Candidate Forum: Chula Vista Mayor

Featuring: Ammar Campa-Najjar and John McCann

Chula Vista Public Library, Civic Center Branch, auditorium

Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

Candidate Forum: San Diego County Sheriff

Featuring: John Hemmerling and Kelly Martinez

San Diego Central Library, Neil Morgan Auditorium

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

A conversation about repealing the People's Ordinance

Live on Zoom

More details to come

San Diego City Council, District 2

More details to come

San Diego City Council, District 8

More details to come

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

