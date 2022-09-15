Read full article on original website
Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Aging for Older Adults
A new long-term, large-scale study finds that taking a daily multivitamin supplement may slow cognitive aging in older adults. Today, September 14, 2022, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association will publish “Effects of cocoa extract and a multivitamin on cognitive function: a randomized clinical trial.” Daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation resulted in a statistically significant cognitive benefit, according to the three-year study of more than 2,200 older adults. Cocoa extract was found to have no effect on global cognition.
Leisure Time Can Lower Risk of Early Death as You Get Older, Scientists Find
It might be a good idea to pick up (or keep up) an active hobby as you get older: regular exercise such as jogging, swimming, or playing tennis can reduce the risk of death from any cause in older adults, a new study shows. The more exercise the better, the...
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Large Study of Older Adults Shows People Over 65 Benefit By Staying Active – Let’s Move, People
Inactivity after the age of 65 increases the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes according to new research from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. The study looked at walking speed, leg strength and balance to measure physical performance. Known as the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), the study measures...
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
Aerobic exercise training promising for restoring function in individuals with MS-related thalamic atrophy
Thalamic atrophy needs to be considered in clinical studies of the functional abilities of individuals with multiple sclerosis, according to findings reported by a team of experts. The article, "Thalamic atrophy moderates associations among aerobic fitness, cognitive processing speed, and walking endurance," was published in the Journal of Neurology on June 19, 2022.
Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health
New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
A Daily Multivitamin Might Actually Improve Brain Function for Older Adults, New Research Suggests
The next time you're at the airport, a restaurant, the supermarket, a sporting event or other gathering, take a look around. According to estimates from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 1 in every 2 people you see are taking some form of dietary supplement. About 30% of those individuals are taking a multivitamin.
Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?
Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
Pitt Psychiatry Awarded $16.2M Grant for Youth Suicide Prevention
The University of Pittsburgh’s psychiatry department was awarded a $16.2 million National Institute of Mental Health grant renewal to address adolescent suicide among Black and Latino youth. The grant will continue to fund the Enhancing Triage and Utilization for Depression and Emergent Suicidality Center (ETUDES), which is led by...
Study Finds Potential Cause of Racial Disparity Affecting Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital heart disease (CHD) impacts 1 in 100 live births, making it the most common birth defect. African Americans are 1.4 times more likely and Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to die of CHD within the first year of life compared with whites. While race was already been known...
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Walking 9,800 Steps per Day May Cut Dementia Risk in Half, New Research Suggests
Aging and genetics are the biggest risk factors for dementia, according to the U.K. nonprofit Alzheimer's Society. Still, little lifestyle habits can make a big difference as well, a growing body of research suggests. Admittedly, cognitive decline might seem like a far-off worry. But the habits you have today can...
Easier Access to Hepatitis C Care Leads to Better Outcomes for People Who Inject Drugs
Linking hepatitis C care to syringe services leads to greater access and better outcomes for people who inject drugs compared with standard care, according to study results published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Shared injection equipment is a major hepatitis C virus (HCV) transmission route, and people who inject drugs face...
More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines
Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
