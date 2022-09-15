ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Aging for Older Adults

A new long-term, large-scale study finds that taking a daily multivitamin supplement may slow cognitive aging in older adults. Today, September 14, 2022, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association will publish “Effects of cocoa extract and a multivitamin on cognitive function: a randomized clinical trial.” Daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation resulted in a statistically significant cognitive benefit, according to the three-year study of more than 2,200 older adults. Cocoa extract was found to have no effect on global cognition.
HEALTH
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes

Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed

The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors

Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
CANCER
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aerobic exercise training promising for restoring function in individuals with MS-related thalamic atrophy

Thalamic atrophy needs to be considered in clinical studies of the functional abilities of individuals with multiple sclerosis, according to findings reported by a team of experts. The article, "Thalamic atrophy moderates associations among aerobic fitness, cognitive processing speed, and walking endurance," was published in the Journal of Neurology on June 19, 2022.
WORKOUTS
Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health

New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
RELIGION
Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?

Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
HEALTH
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes

The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pitt Psychiatry Awarded $16.2M Grant for Youth Suicide Prevention

The University of Pittsburgh’s psychiatry department was awarded a $16.2 million National Institute of Mental Health grant renewal to address adolescent suicide among Black and Latino youth. The grant will continue to fund the Enhancing Triage and Utilization for Depression and Emergent Suicidality Center (ETUDES), which is led by...
MENTAL HEALTH
More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines

Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
CANCER
