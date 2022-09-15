Read full article on original website
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Revolution War patriots to be honored with historical marker in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A historical marker honoring patriots in the American Revolution is coming to Kalamazoo today. The historical marker honoring the people who worked for independence of the United States is being placed in Kalamazoo on Sunday, Sept. 18, a news release from the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan said.
ArtPrize means big crowds, big business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Local businesses like Old World Olive Company in downtown Grand Rapids say they see plenty of people walk in their doors this time of year because of the thousands flocking to the area for ArtPrize. The 18-day interactive art competition kicked off Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring...
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
ArtPrize 2022 artists ready to kickoff event today
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Artists were making their final preparations for ArtPrize 2022 in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday. ArtPrize, the 18-day interactive art competition that draws thousands of visitors to the Grand Rapids area, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. A variety of events...
Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx
Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
Actor and advocate Cheech Marin to celebrate launch of “Cheech’s Stash” at Bloom City Sturgis on Sunday
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Actor and legalization advocate Cheech Marin will celebrate the Michigan launch of his “Cheech’s Stash” line of premium cannabis flower at the Bloom City provisioning center in Sturgis this Sunday, September 18. The store will be celebrating the product launch with...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Rite Aid announces “Family Immunization Days” at select locations in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Rite Aid is set to host Family Immunization Days at select locations across Michigan to ensure communities get the vaccinations they need to protect themselves against COVID-19, the flu and other diseases. Rite Aid Family Immunization Days take place from 4 to 8 p.m....
Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
