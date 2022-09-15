ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
northernexpress.com

General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize means big crowds, big business

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Local businesses like Old World Olive Company in downtown Grand Rapids say they see plenty of people walk in their doors this time of year because of the thousands flocking to the area for ArtPrize. The 18-day interactive art competition kicked off Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

ArtPrize 2022 artists ready to kickoff event today

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Artists were making their final preparations for ArtPrize 2022 in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday. ArtPrize, the 18-day interactive art competition that draws thousands of visitors to the Grand Rapids area, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. A variety of events...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx

Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
PORTAGE, MI
