MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 4 on Sep. 16
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 16, or Week 4 of the football season. Allen Park 35, Lincoln Park 6.
Where are the best high school stadiums in Michigan? MLive writers and readers weigh in
MLive’s high school sports reporters have been to many great high school football stadiums across the state of Michigan over the years. Earlier this week, our MLive crew presented a list of their favorite stadiums in each coverage region. From spots with seats that run right up to the...
MLive.com
Here are the scores from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area
Parma Western hosts Lumen Christi in high school football — Here are the results from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired...
MLive.com
Michigan was expected to be 3-0 but the dominance is record-setting
ANN ARBOR -- Bring on the Big Ten. That’s the attitude of many Michigan fans -- and perhaps some players too, if they’re being honest -- after a nonconference schedule produced three lopsided wins.
MLive.com
Second-ranked Grand Valley State crushes Lincoln for third win of season
Grand Valley State University pounded Lincoln University of California 66-7 Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. The Lakers, ranked No. 2 in Division II, improved to 3-0 overall with the lopsided victory. Here are seven takeaways from Grand Valley’s most recent win. 1) Lakers junior quarterback Cade Peterson...
Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines destroyed Connecticut at Michigan Stadium...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain moves back into Metro Detroit tonight and into next week
After plenty of sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures through our Sunday, we do have some rain on the way as we head into the overnight hours tonight. An upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be after 10:00 PM-11:00 PM tonight and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everyone.
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
MLive.com
UConn coach: Michigan is a national title contender, looks like an army
ANN ARBOR -- For three straight Saturdays, a head coach has entered the visitors’ press room at Michigan Stadium and sung Michigan’s praises. UConn’s Jim Mora was the latest, after Michigan’s 59-0 victory on Saturday (Sep. 17). The veteran coach has no doubts about the Wolverines’ potential this season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
MLive.com
Detroit King shuts down Cass Tech for three quarters, hangs on for 28-23 win
DETROIT -- After three quarters of football on Friday night, it seemed Detroit Martin Luther King was going to have no problem leaving Detroit Cass Tech’s field with a victory. King had a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter and had limited Cass Tech to less than 100 yards of offense.
Eastern Michigan football upsets another Power Five team with dominant run game
Eastern Michigan’s football team doesn’t shy away from playing Power Five teams. And it doesn’t have a problem beating them either. For the fourth time under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles knocked off a Power Five team as they defeated Arizona State 30-21 on Saturday. Running...
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Livonia, MI (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Livonia, Michigan, is known for its mix of small-town vibes and big-city attractions. There’s something for everyone in this Detroit suburb, including an impressive selection of restaurants. From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Livonia has it all. According to customer reviews, here are the 13 best restaurants in Livonia, MI.
MLive.com
Next up for Michigan: Big Ten opener against undefeated Maryland
After rolling through a very light nonconference schedule, Michigan opens Big Ten play next Saturday against an undefeated Maryland. The Terrapins improved to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 34-27 win over SMU. Maryland trailed by as many as 10 and was down 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. Taulia Tagovailoa’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long...
