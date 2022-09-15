After plenty of sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures through our Sunday, we do have some rain on the way as we head into the overnight hours tonight. An upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be after 10:00 PM-11:00 PM tonight and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everyone.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO