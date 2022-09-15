ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Second-ranked Grand Valley State crushes Lincoln for third win of season

Grand Valley State University pounded Lincoln University of California 66-7 Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. The Lakers, ranked No. 2 in Division II, improved to 3-0 overall with the lopsided victory. Here are seven takeaways from Grand Valley’s most recent win. 1) Lakers junior quarterback Cade Peterson...
ALLENDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain moves back into Metro Detroit tonight and into next week

After plenty of sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures through our Sunday, we do have some rain on the way as we head into the overnight hours tonight. An upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be after 10:00 PM-11:00 PM tonight and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everyone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UConn coach: Michigan is a national title contender, looks like an army

ANN ARBOR -- For three straight Saturdays, a head coach has entered the visitors’ press room at Michigan Stadium and sung Michigan’s praises. UConn’s Jim Mora was the latest, after Michigan’s 59-0 victory on Saturday (Sep. 17). The veteran coach has no doubts about the Wolverines’ potential this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Livonia, MI (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Livonia, Michigan, is known for its mix of small-town vibes and big-city attractions. There’s something for everyone in this Detroit suburb, including an impressive selection of restaurants. From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Livonia has it all. According to customer reviews, here are the 13 best restaurants in Livonia, MI.
LIVONIA, MI
MLive.com

Next up for Michigan: Big Ten opener against undefeated Maryland

After rolling through a very light nonconference schedule, Michigan opens Big Ten play next Saturday against an undefeated Maryland. The Terrapins improved to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 34-27 win over SMU. Maryland trailed by as many as 10 and was down 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. Taulia Tagovailoa’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

