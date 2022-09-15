ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2022 RIAA Hip-Hop Honors: A Cultural Celebration For Icons MC Lyte and Grandmaster Flash

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WqKS_0hwycatK00

Last night (Sept. 14), at their new stylish office building in the NW district of Washington, D.C, the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) launched its inaugural Hip-Hop Honors event, which celebrates integral figures who broke the mold and helped establish the culture as a driving force within the music industry and the world at large. Established in 1952, the RIAA is an organization that tracks and publicizes how many copies a record has sold dating back to its original date of release. Upon its conception, the RIAA developed a formula that calculates the amount of a physical albums units sold. The determining distinction is based on a measuring system (now expanded to streaming and downloads) ranking the overall success of official releases. Hence, if a musical release reaches 500,000 in sales, it achieves Gold certification from the RIAA. If a song or album reaches 1,000,000 in sales following its release, then the release is platinum. And so on and so forth to the ultimate distinction of Diamond, where a project reaches 10 million in sales. The RIAA also advocates for all creators of recorded music in the United States and supports legislation that fights against piracy and other forms of copyright infringement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXIhG_0hwycatK00
RIAA’s Mitch Glazier & Morna Willens ; Pioneer of Hip-Hop Jeff Harleston ; RIAA’s Michele Ballantyne ; Pioneer of Hip-Hop MC Lyte ; Billboard’s Hannah Karp ; Mix Master Mike ; Rapsody ; DJ Jazzy Jeff ; Yo-Yo ; Big Tigger ; RIAA’s Jackie Jones & VIBE’s Datwon Thomas

Two of the evenings honorees, DJ Grandmaster Flash and MC Lyte, were honored by the RIAA with the Hip-Hop Pioneer Award. The icons received their honors during a festive and star-studded evening with opening speeches by Billboard’s Editorial Director, Hannah Karp; VIBE’s Editor-In-Chief, Datwon Thomas; Stupid Fly’s DJ Cheapshot and RIAA’s executives, Mitch Glazier, Michele Ballantyne and Morna Willens. Many others of note that were included in the night’s action were: Library of Congress’ Dr. Carla Hayden, TV/Radio host Big Tigger, National Museum of African American Music President and CEO, Henry Beecher Hicks and more.

More from VIBE.com

While Kurtis Blow was the first rap artist to be acknowledged by the RIAA after his single, “The Breaks,” earned gold certification in 1980, the genre would continue to take flight, with one of its most pivotal releases, “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Hailing from the Bronx, New York, Grandmaster Flash had already established himself as a vanguard in the annals of Hip-Hop prior to his entry onto the Billboard charts. Credited with implementing the extension of the breakbeat during the ’70s, Flash’s passion for mastering vinyl was similar to the inventive pursuits of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, both of whom Flash credited as inspirations during his acceptance speech. Presented by fellow Hip-Hop legend and Washington D.C. native, DJ Kool, who cited Flash as being the genesis of the modern Hip-Hop jockey, the 64-year-old Flash shared a bit of his backstory with the audience in his acceptance speech.

“For every good song there’s a great part,” Flash said of his fixation on “the break.” The innovative DJ would manipulate vinyl records to impress locals residents and his peers in the Bronx before taking his act worldwide. Crediting his infatuation with vinyl to his father, Flash recalled finding his first turntable in a junkyard and bringing it home to perfect his technique. At one point during his indoctrination, Flash discovered and developed his signature, which he revealed was mastered through an understanding of physics and timing. “It’s all based on math,” he said of his skills on the wheels of steel. He revealed additional tidbits about his formative years as a DJ, such as his mother’s occupation as a seamstress allowing him access to particular fabrics that helped assist him in pulling off his stylistic exploits. “My instrument is the turntable,” Flash said of his technique, which he dubbed the Quick Mix Theory, which has since become synonymous with the Hip-Hop DJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drYCr_0hwycatK00
RIAA’s Mitch Glazier , Pioneer of Hip-Hop Grandmaster Flash and RIAA’s Michele Ballantyne

Introduced by rapper Yo-Yo, who dubbed MC Lyte “one of the greatest emcees of all time,” the regal legend accepted her award with the grace she’s displayed over her nearly four decade career. The first solo female rapper to receive gold certification by the RIAA, Lyte says her desire “to be heard as a voice,” is what powered her rise to stardom. Despite her proud Brooklyn roots, Lyte credits Harlem and its vibrant atmosphere with nurturing her love for the culture. “Harlem is where I would hear Hip-Hop,” she noted in a video presentation prior to her acceptance speech, during which she also revealed she had recently enrolled in Norfolk State University to attend college and was actually on campus at the time she received her record deal with East West Records.

Lyte also acknowledged the impact of Grandmaster Flash’s contributions during her acceptance speech, telling her Bronx counterpart, “I know you, I know your music,” from the podium. Sharing insight into her sisterhood with Yo-Yo, which was developed during their time as label mates during the ’90s, and thanking her team and inner-circle, Lyte says her journey isn’t over and she’s still working toward the legendary status that’s already been bestowed upon her. “I am proud to have paved the way for others who have dreamed,” she said of her influence, while noting current stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B continuing to break barriers for women in Hip-Hop.

The RIAA Hip-Hop Honors saw a number of tributes to both DJ Grandmaster Flash and MC Lyte, as both witnessed other great artists pay homage to their cultural contributions. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Mix Master Mike expertly displayed their prowess behind the boards, implementing Flash’s Quick-Mix Theory to perfection. A sure shot performance from Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody, who ran through the Lyte classics “Georgie Porgie,” “Cold Rock A Party,” and “Ruffneck,” also brought the crowd to an uproar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUUQQ_0hwycatK00
MC Lyte and Rapsody share a loving laugh.

Legendary producer Dr. Dre appeared virtually to commend DJ Grandmaster Flash on his latest achievement, stating, “I’d like to say congratulations to Grandmaster Flash on being named a Pioneer of Hip-Hop.” Missy Elliott , whom MC Lyte jokingly recalled missing multiple studio sessions to appear on their hit 1996 single, “Cold Rock a Party,” also gave the icon her flowers in a pre-recorded tribute. “You have set trends, open doors, paved lanes, streets, everything,” Missy said of Lyte’s contributions to Hip-Hop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFzEt_0hwycatK00
Library of Congress’ Dr. Carla Hayden , Pioneer of Hip-Hop Chairman Hakeem Jeffries , RIAA’s Michele Ballantyne , RIAA’s Mitch Glazier and Morna Willens

Other figures who received awards at the RIAA Hip-Hop Honors include Jeff Harleston, who was named the Executive Of The Year, as well as Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who was given the Policy Maker Of The Year Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t0TU_0hwycatK00
Pioneer of Hip-Hop honoree Jeff Harleston and National Museum of African American Music’s Henry Hicks

The evening was festive and can best be summarized in words previously shared by MC Lyte. “We make the culture, the culture doesn’t make us.”



Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street

Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Broadway Theater Renamed to Honor James Earl Jones

In 1958, just a year into his Broadway career, James Earl Jones performed in his first show at what was then the Cort Theatre, Sunrise at Campobello. Earlier this week, that same West 48th Street theater was renamed in his honor, becoming the James Earl Jones Theatre. What transpired between...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, DC
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Kool
Person
Mc Lyte
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Rapsody
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
New Jersey Stage

Black Veterans call-out National Museum of African American History for its indifference toward Military History

(WASHINGTON, DC) -- Black Veteran Leaders and representatives will meet at the National Museum of African American History in Washington DC., on September 30, 2022 at 11:00am. The leaders will call on the National Museum to explain its decision to deny the Coalition of Black Veterans request to erect a statue of the legendary Buffalo Soldier Brigadier General Charles Young on the public Museum grounds. We believe the property is the proper location for historical reasons. It is a sad commentary that we must fight for equal recognition as Black Veterans in a facility that was initially requested to be established by Black Veterans.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riaa#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Piracy
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Two-story building partially collapses reported in Columbia Heights

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday afternoon, a two-story building collapsed in the 700 block of Otis Place NW in Washington D.C. The unoccupied middle-row home in Columbia Heights partially collapsed around 2 p.m., fire officials said. Adjacent dwellings were also evacuated. As of right now, no injuries have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC agency issues temporary occupancy permit to keep Nationals Park open

WASHINGTON - The future of Nationals Park is bit clearer. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, released a statement saying it will reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park to keep the park open and running. In a statement, DCRA said that...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vibe

Vibe

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy