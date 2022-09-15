ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career

Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Impersonates Boosie Badazz While Joking About Their Sons’ Recent Arrests

T.I. did his best Boosie Badazz impression while joking about their sons’ recent arrests during a comedy show earlier this week. King Harris and Tootie Raww — the sons of Tip and Boosie, respectively — were reportedly handcuffed last month while riding in a car together. King revealed on Instagram that he was hit with four violations, although further details remain scarce.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise

50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
TV SHOWS
HipHopDX.com

The Alchemist Explains How Curren$y Saved ‘Covert Coup’ Collab From Being Shelved

The Alchemist teamed up with Curren$y in 2011 for their collaborative album Covert Coup, but it turns out it almost never came out. The producer appeared on the Rap Caviar Podcast on Thursday (September 15) and explained that the project nearly got shelved due to samples and Spitta signing to Warner Records (formerly Warner Bros).
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Flips C-Murder's 'Like A Jungle' For New Track

NBA YoungBoy continues to give fans new material. Days after releasing a brand new mixtape, the Baton Rouge rapper has shared “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” a flip of C-Murder’s 1999 single “Like A Jungle.”. Filmed inside his home, YoungBoy lays still in a casket before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Drops 50 Cent ‘Many Men’ Freestyle After Surviving Shooting

Lil Tjay has remixed 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after surviving a shooting in New Jersey. The Bronx native released his own version titled “FACESHOT” on YouTube over the weekend, which was accompanied by artwork depicting Tjay’s head superimposed onto 50’s body from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Metro Boomin Announces New Album Dedicated To His Mother

Metro Boomin has announced the release of his sophomore album, and he’s dedicating it to his late mother Leslie Wayne. The Grammy-award-winning producer announced his new album on Friday (September 16), his 29th birthday, by clearing his Instagram feed and dropping a new trailer for the project, titled Heroes & Villains.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Condemns Akademiks' Behavior Following PnB Rock's Murder

Joe Budden and Akademiks were colleagues on Everyday Struggle at one point but even years after the show disintegrated, they still can’t agree on certain topics. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the dogmatic host condemned Ak for some of the content his posted in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. As the rap community mourned, Akademiks shared a video clip from an interview with Rock he’d done roughly 10 days prior to the fatal shooting for his Off The Record podcast. In what is now a prophetic tale, Rock talked about being out with his girlfriend and daughter and getting targeted by robbers.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem & Mr. Porter Go Back In Time To Remake Classic Rap Cover Art

Eminem has never been one to keep his rap fandom a secret, and in his latest social media post the Detroit legend has recreated the cover art of a classic Hip Hop album. On Friday (September 16), Slim Shady took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with longtime friend and collaborator Mr. Porter posing for a reimagining of EPMD‘s 1989 LP Unfinished Business.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Ab-Soul Drops New Single ‘Moonshooter,’ Shares New Album Update

Ab-Soul has returned with a new single “Moonshooter,” and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) has given the rapper’s fanbase an update on his long-awaited new album. Soulo’s new single arrives a few months after he made his return with “Hollandaise,” and finds the Black Lipped Bastard delivering some of his signature heady bars.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Logic Crowned Best ‘Rap Artist In The Game Right Now’ By Zac Efron

Logic received his flowers from actor Zac Efron during a recent meet-up, and the High School Musical star made a pretty bold claim about the Maryland rapper. The duo were sharing a drink when the movie star went out on a limb and said Logic has no competition when it comes to being the best rap artist in the game. According to Efron, he’ll put the rapper’s music up against anyone, past or present.
MARYLAND STATE
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Reveals He Executive Produced Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’

Diddy has corrected an error about his work on Nipsey Hussle‘s Victory Lap. The Bad Boy leader is once more credited as an executive producer on the project. During an interview with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3, Diddy shed light on the role he played in helping make Victory Lap one of Hip Hop’s more celebrated albums in recent memory.
