Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career
Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
Soulja Boy Ridicules ‘Stupid-Ass’ Charleston White For Reportedly Shooting Himself
Soulja Boy has reignited his beef with Charleston White after the controversial YouTuber reportedly shot himself by accident. According to multiple reports, White suffered a gunshot wound by his own hand during a recent visit to a Dallas strip club. Big Draco wasted no time in taunting his nemesis, hopping...
T.I. Impersonates Boosie Badazz While Joking About Their Sons’ Recent Arrests
T.I. did his best Boosie Badazz impression while joking about their sons’ recent arrests during a comedy show earlier this week. King Harris and Tootie Raww — the sons of Tip and Boosie, respectively — were reportedly handcuffed last month while riding in a car together. King revealed on Instagram that he was hit with four violations, although further details remain scarce.
50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise
50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
The Alchemist Explains How Curren$y Saved ‘Covert Coup’ Collab From Being Shelved
The Alchemist teamed up with Curren$y in 2011 for their collaborative album Covert Coup, but it turns out it almost never came out. The producer appeared on the Rap Caviar Podcast on Thursday (September 15) and explained that the project nearly got shelved due to samples and Spitta signing to Warner Records (formerly Warner Bros).
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
August Alsina Posts Bloodied Photos Of Alleged Tory Lanez Assault: 'A Leprechaun Ran Down On Me'
August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of assaulting him and leaving him with a bloodied mouth. The Testimony singer posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday (September 18) showing him leaning against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth — the aftermath, he says, of Lanez sucker punching him.
NBA YoungBoy Flips C-Murder's 'Like A Jungle' For New Track
NBA YoungBoy continues to give fans new material. Days after releasing a brand new mixtape, the Baton Rouge rapper has shared “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” a flip of C-Murder’s 1999 single “Like A Jungle.”. Filmed inside his home, YoungBoy lays still in a casket before...
The Game’s ‘Black Slim Shady’ Eminem Diss Was Ghostwritten By Stat Quo, Suggests D12's Bizarre
The Game took aim at Eminem on the diss track, “The Black Slim Shady,” in August, but Bizarre has suggested he may not have written it himself. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the D12 rapper alluded to his former Shady Records labelmate Stat Quo ghostwriting the Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind song.
Lil Tjay Drops 50 Cent ‘Many Men’ Freestyle After Surviving Shooting
Lil Tjay has remixed 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after surviving a shooting in New Jersey. The Bronx native released his own version titled “FACESHOT” on YouTube over the weekend, which was accompanied by artwork depicting Tjay’s head superimposed onto 50’s body from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover.
Metro Boomin Announces New Album Dedicated To His Mother
Metro Boomin has announced the release of his sophomore album, and he’s dedicating it to his late mother Leslie Wayne. The Grammy-award-winning producer announced his new album on Friday (September 16), his 29th birthday, by clearing his Instagram feed and dropping a new trailer for the project, titled Heroes & Villains.
Joe Budden Condemns Akademiks' Behavior Following PnB Rock's Murder
Joe Budden and Akademiks were colleagues on Everyday Struggle at one point but even years after the show disintegrated, they still can’t agree on certain topics. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the dogmatic host condemned Ak for some of the content his posted in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. As the rap community mourned, Akademiks shared a video clip from an interview with Rock he’d done roughly 10 days prior to the fatal shooting for his Off The Record podcast. In what is now a prophetic tale, Rock talked about being out with his girlfriend and daughter and getting targeted by robbers.
Eminem & Mr. Porter Go Back In Time To Remake Classic Rap Cover Art
Eminem has never been one to keep his rap fandom a secret, and in his latest social media post the Detroit legend has recreated the cover art of a classic Hip Hop album. On Friday (September 16), Slim Shady took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with longtime friend and collaborator Mr. Porter posing for a reimagining of EPMD‘s 1989 LP Unfinished Business.
The Yutes Recruit Jamaican Dancehall Star Govana For New 'Riches & Power' Single & Video
The Yutes’ second single “Riches & Power” from their forthcoming album Ghetto Yutes has arrived with a visual. Produced by Cin-Trax, the track takes listeners on a sonic journey through dancehall, ska and Hip Hop and shows the uncanny chemistry between The Yutes and Govana, who’s featured on the song.
Ab-Soul Drops New Single ‘Moonshooter,’ Shares New Album Update
Ab-Soul has returned with a new single “Moonshooter,” and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) has given the rapper’s fanbase an update on his long-awaited new album. Soulo’s new single arrives a few months after he made his return with “Hollandaise,” and finds the Black Lipped Bastard delivering some of his signature heady bars.
Lil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award For His Racial & Social Justice Advocacy
Lil Baby will be adding another accolade to his résumé when he’s honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala on September 22. Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the Music in Action Awards Gala celebrates artists,...
Logic Crowned Best ‘Rap Artist In The Game Right Now’ By Zac Efron
Logic received his flowers from actor Zac Efron during a recent meet-up, and the High School Musical star made a pretty bold claim about the Maryland rapper. The duo were sharing a drink when the movie star went out on a limb and said Logic has no competition when it comes to being the best rap artist in the game. According to Efron, he’ll put the rapper’s music up against anyone, past or present.
Kanye West Claims He’s Never Read A Book, Compares Reading To ‘Eating Brussels Sprouts’
Kanye West has been known to voice his fair share of philosophical teachings, but apparently none of them came from the pages of a book. Speaking in a new interview with the Alo Mind Full podcast, the acclaimed rapper and producer declared he’s never read any literature. “When you...
Fabolous Drops 'Easy Freestyle' Video Starring Fivio Foreign & DaniLeigh
Fabolous has returned to drop off another smooth track titled “Easy Freestyle” — watch the song’s video below. The Brooklyn native goes through his lyrical exercise with ease in an accompanying video shot by Marco 2 Live which also arrived on Friday (September 16). Even at...
Diddy Reveals He Executive Produced Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’
Diddy has corrected an error about his work on Nipsey Hussle‘s Victory Lap. The Bad Boy leader is once more credited as an executive producer on the project. During an interview with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3, Diddy shed light on the role he played in helping make Victory Lap one of Hip Hop’s more celebrated albums in recent memory.
