Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured after pulling into path of oncoming pickup
KAHOKA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Sunday evening when she pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 136 and 81 in Kahoka. State troopers say a...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
ottumwaradio.com
Centerville Police Officer Fired
A police officer in southeast Iowa was fired on Thursday following an investigation. Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in a press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated after an administrative investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Macon police ask for public's help identifying man wanted in business break-in attempt
MACON, Mo. — The Macon Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person who tried to break into a Macon business this week. The attempted burglary happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North Missouri Street, which is Highway 63. Police aren't disclosing...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCCI.com
Iowa police officer fired after sending explicit video while on duty
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A police officer in southern Iowa has been fired. The Centerville police chief said Officer Jacob Downs was let go yesterday for sending an explicit video while on duty. Downs also had a sexual relationship with at least one person with "a notorious reputation in the...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Barbara Jean Chadwell Ross, 93, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Barbara Jean Chadwell Ross, born on April 6, 1929, passed from this life on September 16, 2022. Barbara was born in Kirksville, Missouri and lived in Brashear, Missouri until about the age of 4 when her family moved to Filer, Idaho where she lived for several years. When Barbara was 12 years old the family returned to Brashear. She graduated from Brashear High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, John (Jack) Ross on June 6, 1949.
kchi.com
Three Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Three bookings at area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday evening, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn of Chillicothe for alleged Assault, Trespassing, and violation of an order of protection. She was also arrested for alleged Trespassing and assault. She is held at Macon County Jail with total bond set at $3,500 cash only.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA MAN FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER GAS STATION ASSAULT LEADS TO DEATH
OTTUMWA — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Ottumwa Police responded to Casey’s. located at 1001 E. Main, Ottumwa, regarding an assault that had taken place in the parking lot. It was reported that a male assaulted another male victim and then left the scene. When police arrived the victim was unconscious and appeared severely injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
KBUR
Ottumwa man charged with murder following assault
Ottumwa, IA- Authorities have announced the arrest of an Ottumwa man for murder after a weekend assault. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 2 PM Sunday, September 11th, Ottumwa Police responded to a reported assault in a convenience store parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man severely...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
ktvo.com
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Richard Howard Shipley was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on January 6, 1943, the son of Basil and Mabel (Colton) Shipley. The family moved to Unionville when Richard was an infant and he was reared in Unionville. Richard graduated from Unionville High School in 1961 and left the next day for Davenport, Iowa. There he met Nellie Dodd, and they were married in Davenport on May 23, 1964. Richard co-owned a Shell service station with his father-in-law but spent 30 years working for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He returned to Unionville after he retired and soon opened Shipley Quick Lube in 1998. He owned that business until ill health caused him to close after over 20 years and thousands of cars serviced. Richard was an avid bass fisherman participating in Shriner sponsored tournaments all over the Midwest. He once won a Charger Bass boat. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He had played football at UHS and continued to follow the Midgets. Richard lived a full life with joy and optimism. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He never missed a sporting event in which they participated. He loved to take family vacations, especially to Colorado. His family described him as “the best Dad ever” and he was a positive male role model. He had a great appetite for cheesecake, steaks, and Red Lobster. Richard’s jolly attitude was wonderful to be around and left a lasting influence on family and friends.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
ktvo.com
Harvey Foster, 80, Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Harvey Foster, age 80, passed away Monday, September 12.2022, at the Boone County Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri. Harvey was born on August 10, 1942, in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of George “Bud” and Frances “Tootie” (Healy) Foster. He was raised in Mapleton, Minnesota and attended the local schools, graduating from the Mapleton High School. Harvey loved farming; growing crops and raising Hereford cattle in the Mapleton area before relocating to Newtown, Missouri in 1979, where he continued to farm raising cattle and row crops. After he retired, he moved to Unionville and later to Green City, both of Missouri. He enjoyed cruising around in his 1965 Ford Galaxy convertible but was most often seen in his side-by-side enjoying a Dr. Pepper. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
ktvo.com
Whiskey and Turkey Festival returns to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Despite the rain, the Whiskey and Turkey Festival returned for the second year in a row drawing people to Kirksville on Saturday. Main Street Kirksville hosted its second annual Whiskey and Turkey Festival right in front of the courthouse in Downtown Kirksville. The event had live...
Comments / 0