The Cavaliers’ New Star Backcourt Is Spotted Together

A new era for the Cleveland Cavaliers has begun and fans are absolutely ecstatic about it. Things were already looking up for the team, which had a stellar regular season last year but sputtered and fell apart towards the end. The upcoming season had a lot of promise but then...
NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Want First-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Jakob Poeltl

The San Antonio Spurs are a team that traded away All-Star Dejounte Murray this offseason, and there's no doubt that they are aiming to try and get a top-tier pick next season. This is the first time that the team has truly entered a rebuild in recent memory. Obviously, the Spurs doing so is justified, as the 2023 NBA Draft features elite prospects such as Victor Wembanayama and Scoot Henderson.
