50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
Ja Morant Reveals Why Other NBA Players Don’t Like Him
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has quickly become one of the more recognizable players in the NBA. He is the face of a resurgent franchise that finished with the second-best record in the league last season behind only the Phoenix Suns. Memphis is on the right path and has...
The Cavaliers’ New Star Backcourt Is Spotted Together
A new era for the Cleveland Cavaliers has begun and fans are absolutely ecstatic about it. Things were already looking up for the team, which had a stellar regular season last year but sputtered and fell apart towards the end. The upcoming season had a lot of promise but then...
Timberwolves add depth behind D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards with latest signing
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly signed guard PJ Dozier, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that Dozier is coming off of an ACL injury stemming back to 2021 and that he formerly played under new Minnesota team president Tim Connelly. Dozier is a versatile guard who has experience running both the...
Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?
We always talk about ring culture in the NBA. But what about wing culture? The emphasis on 3-and-D, versatile forwards dominates essentially every basketball team-building conversation. And those guys are great, we're not denying that. But ultimately it's hard to make it work without a dynamic point guard to run the show.
Brian Windhorst says Evan Mobley ‘viciously’ blocked young Cavs players’ shots during pickup game
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley had a terrific rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign, and he’ll look to improve even more when the 2022-23 regular season kicks off next month. Mobley has been putting in work this offseason, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he was sending shots back...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Lakers: Revisiting Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's First Title
The latest episode of "Legacy" got us nostalgic.
NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Want First-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Jakob Poeltl
The San Antonio Spurs are a team that traded away All-Star Dejounte Murray this offseason, and there's no doubt that they are aiming to try and get a top-tier pick next season. This is the first time that the team has truly entered a rebuild in recent memory. Obviously, the Spurs doing so is justified, as the 2023 NBA Draft features elite prospects such as Victor Wembanayama and Scoot Henderson.
Rams’ Cobie Durant grabs first NFL interception
The SCSU product is showing off early in the season. The post Rams’ Cobie Durant grabs first NFL interception appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ja Morant Opens Up On Playing Against LeBron James In His Rookie Year: "I Actually Got Bron And AD's Jersey After The Same Game. That Was Pretty Much A Big-Time Moment For Me."
Looking at Ja Morant's refined game, there's no way anyone can say that he has been in the league for just three seasons. In such little time, Jas has improved a lot and will only get better in the coming seasons. Last season, he took the leap and really stepped...
