The San Antonio Spurs are a team that traded away All-Star Dejounte Murray this offseason, and there's no doubt that they are aiming to try and get a top-tier pick next season. This is the first time that the team has truly entered a rebuild in recent memory. Obviously, the Spurs doing so is justified, as the 2023 NBA Draft features elite prospects such as Victor Wembanayama and Scoot Henderson.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO