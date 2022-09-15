ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3AEd_0hwyacaM00

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Martin Canada was arrested early Friday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Canada is charged with murder and is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Previous Story:

Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.

At around 11:45 p.m., Whitley County 911 alerted KSP to reports of a fatal shooting that took place on Patrick Hollow Road.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an altercation between Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, and Kyle W. Chadwell, 31, of Williamsburg got physical, leading Canada to shoot Chadwell.

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

Chadwell was promptly taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Canada is currently not in custody but officials have confirmed he has an active warrant for his arrest.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Whitley County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Corbin, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
Williamsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Fatal Shooting

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Kentucky State Police#Ksp#Baptist Health Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP names new Post 11 commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Will Be Present Throughout The World Chicken Festival

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department will have an informational booth in front of the Laurel County Courthouse during the World Chicken Festival. Sheriff Root says he, along with Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, K-9 Sgt Gary Mehler and his K-9 “Edge” and special deputy Elizabeth Sparks will be there. Anyone with questions, comments, or tips they would like to provide concerning illegal activity in the county can leave information with on-duty personnel at the booth. He also invites citizens to come by the booth and learn about their free app for your smartphones and tablets to stay informed on activities, arrests, road closures and weather reports. Deputies will also be assisting London Police Department officers as they patrol the festival area. Saturday deputies will be showcasing their newest police vehicles including their new police rated Chevy Tahoes and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as they assist London Police Department in escorting the World Chicken Festival parade through downtown London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Charges

Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Over 2 Pounds Of Meth Seized In Laurel County Bust

A drug bust at a motel room in Laurel County lands a man and woman under arrest. Investigators say Bradley Lawson and Amy Johnson were taken into custody over the weekend after being caught with over two pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and a gun. They are being...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy