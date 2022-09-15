Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Martin Canada was arrested early Friday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Canada is charged with murder and is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Previous Story:

Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.

At around 11:45 p.m., Whitley County 911 alerted KSP to reports of a fatal shooting that took place on Patrick Hollow Road.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an altercation between Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, and Kyle W. Chadwell, 31, of Williamsburg got physical, leading Canada to shoot Chadwell.

Chadwell was promptly taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Canada is currently not in custody but officials have confirmed he has an active warrant for his arrest.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.