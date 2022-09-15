Jacksonville Jaguars valued at $3.48B on Forbes ‘World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2022′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cracked Forbes’ “World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2022.”

According to Forbes, the team is valued at $3.48 billion, as of August 2022, bringing them in at No. 44 on the list.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Forbes said this value is calculated as “enterprise value (equity plus net debt) of team based on current stadium deal (unless new stadium is pending).”

The team’s value has gone up since August 2021, when Forbes valued the team at $2.8 billion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 29, 2011, Shad Khan, who was born in Pakistan and owns Illinois-based auto parts company Flex-N-Gate, purchased the Jaguars for a reported $770 million.

In October 2021, the Jacksonville City Council gave unanimous approval on a $114 million incentives package to help fund a $400 million project along the riverfront near the sports complex. The other approximately $300 million would be covered by the Jags.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Khan’s Iguana Investments company launched the website 1st Downtown Jacksonville to keep community stakeholders informed about the progress of downtown development.

In July, a new study showed Jaguars fans want stadium renovations. In a plan for the Stadium of the Future, 1st Downtown Jacksonville conducted a study with the Jaguars that started in 2020. The results show that 89 percent of people support the idea of a stadium renovation, with 81 percent of people saying having shade on all seats was important.