Celebrate Memphis: What music means to the Latinx community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All month long, ABC24 is celebrating our Hispanic Heritage. Every culture has its own sound that makes it unique and when it comes to Latinx music, whether upbeat or slow, it is hard to not move your body. Whether it's the beat, the rhythm, or the...
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Deaf community members raise awareness on diversity and inclusion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For every 1,000 children born in the United States, two out of three have some level of hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. During Deaf Awareness Month, the Deaf community speaks out about the diversity found within as well...
Makeda's Cookies to reopen 10 months after Young Dolph shooting
This comes around 10 months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. Originally, the company had said they would not be reopening the location right off I-240, but they announced the reopening in a Facebook post. Young Dolph was a frequent customer of the Memphis-based cookie business, always...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
How this Memphis artist is spreading a message of unity using his Mexican heritage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We love to Celebrate Memphis. This month, we are honoring our Hispanic community. Meet a local artist spreading a message of unity through culture. Home is where the heart is, and no matter how far away, Jose Valverde carries home with him. “I left Mexico when...
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
MATA returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
The Collierville Balloon Festival is back | Here's how you can join the fun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Balloon Festival organization visited Arlington Middle School to speak with students about ballooning as a sport and to offer hot air balloon rides ahead of the Collierville Balloon Festival happening Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. For...
Here's how Volunteer Memphis is remembering 9/11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many take time to recognize 9/11 terrorist attacks, remembering the many people who lost their lives and those who are no longer with us, some are also honoring law enforcement officials. Volunteer Memphis partnered with Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis,...
Missing since Tuesday: Police search for runaway 16-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported that they are looking for 16-year-old T'Kylah Manley. Manley has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 2, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and multi-colored croc shoes, according to MPD.
MPD: Multiple car crashes take place since Saturday, three confirmed dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department (MPD) said that they responded to five separate car crashes over a timespan of two days that left two dead. MPD reported that on Saturday they responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 1 p.m. involving a motorcycle at Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was transported in critical condition to Regional One and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
'Bright light' with 'zest for life' | Remembering Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaning into the camera, with both palms on her chin beneath a beaming smile, Eliza Fletcher invites students from St. Mary's Episcopal School to join her in singing, "This Little Light of Mine." "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine," she sings in...
Henigan leads Memphis over Arkansas State 44-32
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan threw for three touchdowns and 360 yards and Memphis survived a wild fourth quarter to edge Arkansas State 44-32 on Saturday night. The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter, with Memphis (2-1) retaking its final lead after Jevyon Ducker raced up the middle 39 yards for a 37-32 edge with just over two minutes left.
'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
#MemphisStrong resonates with Memphis community after shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of Wednesday night's events, we wanted to shine a positive light on the city, so we asked some of our fellow Memphians, what does #memphisstrong mean to them?. 1. Lorenzo King - "Well Memphis is a good place for me, you know. I grew...
Hispanic Heritage Month | Why do we celebrate?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For this first time in Memphis, Hispanic Heritage Month is officially recognized. The celebration started as Hispanic Heritage week in 1968 but was later expanded to an entire month 20 years later in 1988. “It’s the anniversary of independence of Latin American countries, including Costa Rica,...
