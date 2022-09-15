ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Assault The Vault" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WAAL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Mayor Kraham's First Budget Holds Line on Taxes

The first budget proposed by Binghamton's new Mayor is two million dollars leaner than the last, $99.1-million budget proposed by his predecessor, Mayor Richard David, and carries a bare-minimum reduction in property taxes of .01%. Republican Jared Kraham's $97-million ledger presented on September 15, calls for adding three new...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome 2023 Budget Promises Small Tax Cut

For a fifth year Broome County taxpayers are being promised a slight reduction in their property taxes. In his newly proposed 2023 budget plan, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar proposes a reduction in the property tax levy by a tenth of a percent, reflecting growth in the County's fund balance.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant

Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Eat Cheap: Binghamton Restaurant Week Underway

Fall Restaurant Week is underway again in the City of Binghamton. Diners have an opportunity to try new dishes or even new restaurants through Thursday, September 22 at bargain prices. The Restaurant Week idea began in Binghamton in September of 2010 as a way to highlight locally owned eateries and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Arson/ Gun Cases Heard in Broome County Court

A Binghamton woman will serve three-and-a-half years in New York State prison for trying to set a unit in the Town and Country Apartments on fire. 58-year-old Loretta Washington, also known as Loretta Holmes, admitted she set fire to a doormat outside of an apartment at the Roberts Street, Binghamton apartment complex following an argument with the people inside the unit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Johnson City Police Concerned About Accused Rapist's Release

The Village of Johnson City Police say a Syracuse man is being charged with felony counts of Rape and Forcible Compulsion in a reported sexual assault Saturday, September 10. According to a news release from the police department, which authorities also posted on social media, 26-year-old Antonio Bethune was found along with the alleged female victim after the report of the attack on September 10.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

