Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Hardee's mocks MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after he said the FBI seized his cell phone at their restaurant
"Funny!" Lindell said in response to Insider's request for comment on the Hardee's tweet.
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Ex-prosecutor identifies a big concern after learning what FBI found in Trump's home
Nick Akerman, a former prosecutor during the Watergate scandal, discusses the classified documents law enforcement found in former President Donald Trump’s home, including empty folders marked “classified.”
Read FBI's Mike Lindell Search Warrant 'Items To Be Seized'
The MyPillow CEO said he had his phone seized as part of an investigation into a Colorado clerk accused of tampering with election equipment.
Trump May Not Be Target of FBI Seizing Mike Lindell's Phone
The FBI seizing Mike Lindell's phone on Tuesday night may not be focused on an investigation into former President Donald Trump, according to the MyPillow CEO. On Tuesday evening, MyPillow CEO and prominent supporter of Trump, Lindell confirmed that the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his phone while he was at a Minnesota Hardee's fast-food location. While speaking on his show, The Lindell Report, the MyPillow CEO explained that he was approached by FBI agents while in the fast-food drive-thru and told to handover his phone.
Trump hits DC golf course with son Eric and dismisses indictment rumors by calling his surprise Washington trip 'a working trip': Ex-president calls FBI raid probe a 'misguided storage dispute that has spiraled out of control'
Donald Trump has been spotted at his Washington DC area golf course after hitting back at the Department of Justice in their ongoing war over classified documents. The former president led a procession of golf carts at his Loudoun County, Virginia, property on Monday morning after filing his latest motion slamming the DOJ.
Trump claims Mar-a-Lago ‘ransacked’ by not-shoeless FBI agents who executed court-authorised search
Former president Donald Trump on Monday offered a litany of complaints after returning to his Florida home for the first time since FBI agents executed a court-authorised search for allegedly stolen government records there on 8 August.Writing on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump said his arrival in Florida gave him a “long and detailed chance to check out the scene” of the FBI search, which the twice-impeached ex-president inaccurately described as “yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home”.“I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t,”...
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday.
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
Trump Haunted by Thought of FBI Shoes in Mar-A-Lago Bedroom
In a grievance-airing post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed that the FBI agents who “ransacked” his Florida home “didn’t even take off their shoes” while in his bedroom. The former president shared the gripe after returning to Mar-a-Lago a month after the federal raid at the property as part of investigation into Trump’s allegedly improper handling of secret documents. “Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote in the post. “I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t. In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was “ransacked,” and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents - And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”
Trump confidant Thomas Barrack faces trial for allegedly acting as foreign agent
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the criminal trial of Thomas Barrack, a billionaire investor and close friend of former President Donald Trump, who is accused of unlawfully lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors say Barrack, who served as a Trump...
