Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Newsweek

Trump May Not Be Target of FBI Seizing Mike Lindell's Phone

The FBI seizing Mike Lindell's phone on Tuesday night may not be focused on an investigation into former President Donald Trump, according to the MyPillow CEO. On Tuesday evening, MyPillow CEO and prominent supporter of Trump, Lindell confirmed that the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his phone while he was at a Minnesota Hardee's fast-food location. While speaking on his show, The Lindell Report, the MyPillow CEO explained that he was approached by FBI agents while in the fast-food drive-thru and told to handover his phone.
Daily Mail

Trump hits DC golf course with son Eric and dismisses indictment rumors by calling his surprise Washington trip 'a working trip': Ex-president calls FBI raid probe a 'misguided storage dispute that has spiraled out of control'

Donald Trump has been spotted at his Washington DC area golf course after hitting back at the Department of Justice in their ongoing war over classified documents. The former president led a procession of golf carts at his Loudoun County, Virginia, property on Monday morning after filing his latest motion slamming the DOJ.
The Independent

Trump claims Mar-a-Lago ‘ransacked’ by not-shoeless FBI agents who executed court-authorised search

Former president Donald Trump on Monday offered a litany of complaints after returning to his Florida home for the first time since FBI agents executed a court-authorised search for allegedly stolen government records there on 8 August.Writing on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump said his arrival in Florida gave him a “long and detailed chance to check out the scene” of the FBI search, which the twice-impeached ex-president inaccurately described as “yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home”.“I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t,”...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Haunted by Thought of FBI Shoes in Mar-A-Lago Bedroom

In a grievance-airing post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed that the FBI agents who “ransacked” his Florida home “didn’t even take off their shoes” while in his bedroom. The former president shared the gripe after returning to Mar-a-Lago a month after the federal raid at the property as part of investigation into Trump’s allegedly improper handling of secret documents. “Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote in the post. “I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t. In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was “ransacked,” and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents - And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”
POTUS

