In a grievance-airing post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed that the FBI agents who “ransacked” his Florida home “didn’t even take off their shoes” while in his bedroom. The former president shared the gripe after returning to Mar-a-Lago a month after the federal raid at the property as part of investigation into Trump’s allegedly improper handling of secret documents. “Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote in the post. “I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t. In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was “ransacked,” and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents - And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”

POTUS ・ 3 HOURS AGO