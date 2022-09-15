ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Elizabeth Hurlbut of Muscatine, Iowa, Interns with Quad City Steamwheelers

PELLA, IOWA (September 19, 2022) — Liz Hurlbut of Muscatine, Iowa, Central kinesiology major and Class of 2023, completed an athletic training internship with the Quad City Steamwheelers during the spring and summer semesters. She is working toward a pre-athletic training graduate program. John Roslien, associate professor of kinesiology, attended a game to watch her in action prepping players during the pregame. The Steamwheelers beat the Des Moines Barnstormers and qualified for the play-offs. The team advanced to the Indoor Football League title game in Las Vegas.
MUSCATINE, IA
IowaOpioidHelp.com Provides Resources for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 19, 2022) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller unveiled today a website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state. “Most people do not realize that addiction to...
IOWA STATE
Timber Lake Playhouse to Host a Fall Festival and BrewFest Saturday, September 24

MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS (September 19, 2022) — Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, will host a Fall Festival featuring BrewFest on Saturday, September 24, 12-6PM. The fest will include tastings of craft beers and wines, food, hay rides, and activities for the whole family. BrewFest features the popular craft beers of Lena Brewery and other local breweries.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL

