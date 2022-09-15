PELLA, IOWA (September 19, 2022) — Liz Hurlbut of Muscatine, Iowa, Central kinesiology major and Class of 2023, completed an athletic training internship with the Quad City Steamwheelers during the spring and summer semesters. She is working toward a pre-athletic training graduate program. John Roslien, associate professor of kinesiology, attended a game to watch her in action prepping players during the pregame. The Steamwheelers beat the Des Moines Barnstormers and qualified for the play-offs. The team advanced to the Indoor Football League title game in Las Vegas.

