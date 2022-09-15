Read full article on original website
26 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
At UN, leaders confront COVID's impact on global education
With COVID-related school disruptions setting back children around the world, activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the pandemic hit. The summit on transforming education, held at the U.N. General Assembly ahead of the annual leaders’ meeting, was expected to produce commitments from the world’s nations to ensure that children everywhere from sub-Saharan Africa to the United States don’t fall too far behind. “Seven years ago, I stood on this platform hoping that the voice of a teenage girl who took a bullet in standing up for her education would be heard,” said Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, a U.N. messenger of peace. ”On that day, countries, corporates, civil society, all of us committed to work together to see every child in schools by 2030. It is heartbreaking that halfway through that target date, we are facing an education emergency.” Nigerian youth activist Karimot Odebode was more pointed. “We demand you take responsibility,” Odebode told the General Assembly. “We will not stop until every person in every village and every highland has access to an education.”
'Like a set from Indiana Jones': Rare intact burial cave with dozens of late Bronze Age artifacts from the time of Ramesses II discovered in Israel
Archaeologists have found an intact burial cave containing dozens of artifacts that dates to the time of the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II. The discovery of the space, described by officials as being 'frozen in time,' was made by accident when a mechanical digger hit the roof of the structure at a beach spot in Palmahim National Park.
