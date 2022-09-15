ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation

CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
CAMDEN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Damariscotta, ME
Damariscotta, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Belmont, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Artist Exhibits at Salt Pond Studio

Salt Pond Studio in Friendship is proud to present the extraordinary work of internationally recognized pastel artist Lyn Asselta. A Maine native who now calls Damariscotta home, Asselta focuses her current work on the everchanging and dramatic Maine coast line. Her brilliant pastel paintings are rich in texture and atmosphere, capturing the fortitude and often quiet strength of the landscape with expertise.
FRIENDSHIP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hagar Enterprises Inc#Pike Industries Inc#Crooker Construction
Q106.5

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
YARMOUTH, ME
nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
lcnme.com

Edgecomb Fish Fry Oct. 22

The Edgecomb Fire Department will hold its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the fire station. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
EDGECOMB, ME
penbaypilot.com

Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street

ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
ROCKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Drive-Up Flu Vaccine Clinic Schedule

LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics begin later this month and extend until Saturday, Oct. 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy